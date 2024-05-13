‘Being Indian is…’: Doctor on receiving summons from UP crime branch over social media posts on AYUSH, Homeopathy

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, better known as “The Liver Doc” on the Internet, said that he had been summoned by the Inspector of Crime Branch in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. The summons is regarding his social media posts on AYUSH and Homeopathy. He also shared that he has only three days to appear at the police station. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips expressed that such “petty, frivolous and trash” complaints are “entertained” and “investigated for no actual reasons” to “harass people who speak the truth”.(X/@theliverdr)

Dr Philips initially believed the summons to be fraudulent but later realised it was legitimate.

In a detailed post on X, the doctor shared that the complaint was filed in September 2023 by a Homeopathy practitioner named Rajeev Singh. Singh “claimed that Homeopathy can cure the COVID-19 pandemic”. The doctor stated that the complaint was sent to several officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, National President of BJP JP Nadda, and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the post, Singh filed a complaint against Dr Philips over his “defamatory social media posts on AYUSH and Homeopathy system of treatment”.

He expressed that such “petty, frivolous and trash” complaints are “entertained” and “investigated for no actual reasons” to “harass people who speak the truth”.

“These are the people I have to deal with in this country. Complete disasters. Total waste of my time and money,” he wrote on X.

Dr Philips also said that if he has to undergo such kind of treatment, then “being Indian is a punishment” for those who don’t have “support or strength”.

Here’s what the doctor posted on X:

In March this year, the hepatologist who regularly busts health-related misinformation on social media received a notice from Instagram stating that his post had violated the platform’s rules.

The post compared the liver of a 52-year-old who never drank alcohol with that of a 29-year-old who had. The non-drinker’s liver appeared pink and healthy, while the young drinker’s liver appeared shrivelled and dark in colour.

“The Liver Doc” has over 2.5 lakh followers on X and over 40,000 followers on Instagram. The multi-award-winning clinician-scientist is a vocal critic of alternative forms of medicine such as Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.