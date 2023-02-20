Belgian man learns ‘favourite’ dance moves of guests at Indian wedding, performs too. Watch

Most Indian weddings are incomplete without people dancing their hearts out. It goes without saying that the performances are entertaining and leave people happy. Probably that is why this content creator from Belgium wanted to know dance moves he can show at an Indian wedding.

Instagram user who goes by @ed.people posted the video on his personal page. “Indian wedding,” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding.”

The video shows him standing with a group of people attending a wedding. As the clip progresses, they are seen teaching him different popular dance moves that people often perform at weddings or family functions.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has received close to 24,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bro welcome to India! You are going to have the best time of your life,” expressed an Instagram user. “This made me smile. Thank you so much,” commented another. “Me waiting for naagin dance with a handkerchief,” joked a third. “Being an Indian I am so overwhelmed,” wrote a fourth.