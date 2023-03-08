Home / Trending / Belgian man performing bhangra on Honey Singh's song goes viral. Watch

Belgian man performing bhangra on Honey Singh's song goes viral. Watch

Published on Mar 08, 2023 04:52 PM IST

In a viral video a man can be seen performing bhangra. Watch the full video inside.

Belgian man does bhangra on Honey Singh's song.(Instagram/@ed.people)
By Vrinda Jain

Indian music is well-liked all around the world. People from all across the world can be seen dancing to Indian music on social media. It’s fun to see such videos of outsiders engaging with Indian culture and music. Just like this video of a Belgian man who is learning how to do the bhangra.

In a video shared by Instagram user Ed People, you can see him asking a few individuals to teach him their favourite dance moves. In the next shot, they all can be seen wearing kurta-pyjama and performing to the song Gabru by J-Star and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Take a look at his video here:

This video was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times and has been liked by more than 40,000 people. Many have even commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Wow, you slayed it." Another person added, "Bro, you have done a great job." "Aww, so perfect. You simply blended in. I couldn't spot you as a foreigner," posted a third. A fourth person wrote, "Omgg, it's like you've been doing bhangra your whole life."

