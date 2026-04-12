Bella Vita founder asked if he uses his own company’s perfumes. His response is viral

A hilarious moment played out on a recent episode of the business reality show Pitch Please, when Bella Vita and CEO Aakash Anand was asked whether he uses his company’s perfumes. Anand hemmed and hawed his way out of a straight answer, much to the amusement of his fellow panelists.

Some context on Pitch Please

Aakash Anand laughed when asked whether he uses Bella Vita perfumes.

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Pitch Please by comedian Rahul Dua is a YouTube-based comedy series where real founders pitch their businesses to a panel of comedians, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. Unlike the serious, equity-focused Shark Tank India, Pitch Please blends serious business with humour.

(Also read: Shark Tank trolls Indian CEOs: 'They can't afford a Burj Khalifa flat, so you work 70 hours')

On a recent episode of Pitch Please, Bella Vita Perfumes founder Aakash Anand and Sirona Hygiene founder Deep Bajaj appeared alongside comedians Gaurav Gupta and Kaustabh Agarwal. Rahul Dua, the mastermind behind the show, was also part of the panel.

Bella Vita CEO’s admission

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{{^usCountry}} During the episode that premiered on April 5, a participant pitched her dog food brand to the panel, asking for ₹2 crore as investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the episode that premiered on April 5, a participant pitched her dog food brand to the panel, asking for ₹2 crore as investment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pawfect Chefs founder Manika Tandon pitched her brand as a solution to nutrition issues in cats and dogs. Bella Vita founder and CEO Aakash Anand subsequently challenged her to eat three bites of her dog food, to which she immediately agreed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawfect Chefs founder Manika Tandon pitched her brand as a solution to nutrition issues in cats and dogs. Bella Vita founder and CEO Aakash Anand subsequently challenged her to eat three bites of her dog food, to which she immediately agreed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hilarity ensued when comedian Gaurav Gupta called out Anand for this challenge, asking him whether he used his own company’s perfumes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hilarity ensued when comedian Gaurav Gupta called out Anand for this challenge, asking him whether he used his own company’s perfumes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As Tandon popped dog food into her mouth, Gupta interrupted and said, “Sir ek minute, ek minute. Aap Bella Vita lagata ho? (Sir, just a minute please. Do you use Bella Vita?)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Tandon popped dog food into her mouth, Gupta interrupted and said, “Sir ek minute, ek minute. Aap Bella Vita lagata ho? (Sir, just a minute please. Do you use Bella Vita?)” {{/usCountry}}

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Anand chuckled but did not answer the question. Instead, he repeated a famous ad jingle and said, “Pehle istemal karein, fir vishwas karein (First use, then trust).”

Gupta doubled down. “Lagate ho? Maa kasam, jo kahoge main ye 3 dabbe khaa jaunga agar ye aadmi Bella Vita lagata hai (Do you? I swear I’ll eat three boxes of dog food if this man uses Bella Vita),” the comedian promised as the panel laughed.

Anand took the jibes sportingly, laughing along with the panel as Gupta compared Bella Vita perfumes’ longevity to “kewre ka paani” or essence distilled from fragrant screwpine.

Watch the video below:

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The video was first posted on YouTube but went viral after a snippet, shared on Instagram, racked up 6.6 million views.

The evasive response from Anand elicited much amusement online. “He’s not coming back,” wrote one commenter with a laughing face emoji. “He should have just said yes,” another said.

“Bella Vita guy will never attend any show featuring a panel of comedians ever again,” predicted one person on YouTube. “Gaurav Gupta made sure Bella Vita guy is not coming back,” another joked.

(Also read: Indian-origin CEO trolled for tagging candidate's employer on LinkedIn after bad interview: ‘Straight-up red flag’)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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