Indian-origin CEO trolled for tagging candidate's employer on LinkedIn after bad interview: ‘Straight-up red flag’

An Indian-origin entrepreneur in the United States and a job seeker in India took to their respective LinkedIn accounts to accuse each other of unprofessional behaviour following a bad interview process. The Indian-origin CEO said he named the candidate and tagged his employer to "generate awareness on this matter and people to be more responsible" during an interview process. (Representational image/Pexels)

The founder and CEO, who is based in Chicago, first called out the job-seeker, accusing him of ghosting him after following the interview. He said the candidate "showcased an alarming lack of respect during his interview process with us".

"Post-interview, he displayed rude behaviour, ignored follow-up communications, and failed to respond to calls, reflecting a complete disregard for our time and efforts," the CEO said, accusing him of a "money-driven mindset", among other traits.

The entrepreneur went on to tag the individual and their current employer in his post.

Candidate hits back with his own LinkedIn post

After he was tagged in the founder's LinkedIn post, the candidate, who is a mobile app developer, wrote a scathing response, accusing the interviewer of using offensive language during their interaction and creating a "toxic and unethical" interview environment.

The founder's post found its way to Reddit, where users slammed him for revealing the identity of the candidate and even tagging his employer.

"Being this salty over a candidate as a CEO is crazy. It’s never that serious dude," a Redditor said.

"How to ensure no one ever wants to interview with you or work for you ever again. This dude seems toxic" another person said.

“If his presentation skills and attitude were so poor, why were they chasing him so desperately?” a user said on Reddit.

Speaking to HT.com, the founder alleged that the candidate tried to match his salary at his current company using the new offer he got.

“The candidate wanted a significant hike from his past CTC, which we agreed only because we urgently required an app developer. He made us even send him an offer letter mentioning the new hike, which we later got to know that he wanted that offer letter to make his current company give the same hike," he said.

“For his allegation on a toxic and unethical interview environment, we very professionally record the entire interview session and with the interviewee's consent, as they mostly take place online. I can make sure it was definitely not unethical in anyway,” the founder told HT.com.

HT.com has reached out to the job seeker too for his perspective. This report will be updated when they respond.

