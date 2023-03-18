Bengaluru auto driver is also a financial advisor impresses people with his passion

Bengaluru, rightly called the Silicon Valley of India, has business ideas brimming in every nook and corner. The city is filled with an entrepreneurial passion, from college students to start-ups and even street vendors or cab drivers. Proving the same, now an auto driver from Bengaluru has gone viral as he is also a YouTuber who gives financial advice.

Auto driver who is also a financial advisor.(Twitter/@Sushant Koshy)

Janardhan, an auto driver, and financial advisor runs a YouTube channel called Gold Janardhan Investor. He talks about the basics of economics and explains them to his audience in layman terms. Not only that, but he also gives advice on the stock market and gold investment.

When one of his rides, Sushant Koshy was riding in his auto, he came across a signboard of his YouTube channel that piqued the interest of many. "My Uber auto driver today is a YouTube influencer specialising in personal finance. @peakbengaluru," tweeted Koshy, along with a picture of Janardhan's sign board that he hung inside his vehicle.

Take a look at his tweet here:

Koshy, in another tweet, also added that he analysed Janardhan's YouTube and was impressed by him. Koshy said Janardhan learned about complex economics topics, created video graphics, and also explained the topics to people in simple terms.

Since this tweet was shared, it has received several likes and comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is awesome!" Another person posted, "I am still contemplating if I should actually start using my YouTube account." A third person posted, "Watched a couple of short videos. He is not bad. Not trying to sell anything."

