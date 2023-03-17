The Karnataka government announced that every citizen in Bengaluru will be able to access the metro within 1-2 kilometers of their work place or house in the future. The government also said that it will introduce four new metro corridors under the third phase of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project. Four new metro lines to come up in Bengaluru. Details(PTI File Photo)

According to the government, metro lines between Whitefield – Hosakote, Bannerghatta - Jigani, MG Road – Hope Farm junction and Bengaluru airport-Nagawara will be developed in third phase of the metro project. These metro lines will be built at the cost of Rs. 16, 328 crores, said the government.

Meanwhile, the operations of the most awaited KR Puram – Whitefield metro line will begin by end of March, and it is expected to reduce the traffic congestion at the stretch. The metro line will help the thousands of IT employees to commute to work without facing any traffic jams. The officials of BMRCL and the team of CMRS also inspected the safety norms in all 12 metro stations between KR Puram and Whitefield. The works to connect KR Puram station to Baiyappanahalli station which is 1.5km away is underway.

The 12 stations on this 13 kilometer metro line are Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundanahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between BMRCL and ITPL (Information Technology Park Limited) for direct access to the metro line from the tech park located near Whitefield. The BMRCL also announced that a walkway will connect both Pattandur Agrahara metro station and the techpark when the metro starts operations begin on this new line