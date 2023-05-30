Bengaluru bus driver finishes lunch in traffic, netizens say ‘he can take a power nap too’

Bengaluru traffic is famous for its long waits that test the patience of even the most experienced drivers. Navigating through the bustling streets and enduring the gridlock has become a daily struggle for the city’s residents. Every now and then, pictures and videos capturing the traffic woes faced by Bengalureans go viral on social media. From a picture of a pillion rider working on her laptop to a video of a dog sitting on an auto driver’s lap, the shares are aplenty. Now, a video that has caught the attention of netizens shows a bus driver finishing his entire lunch while stuck in Bengaluru traffic. It has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, reflecting the shared experiences and challenges of the city’s traffic woes. Peak Bengaluru Moment: Bus driver relishing his lunch in a traffic jam.(Instagram/@saichandshabarish)

“Peak traffic moment in Bengaluru,” wrote Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Sai Chand Bayyavarapu while sharing a video on Instagram. The viral video shows a bus driver having his lunch while stuck in traffic at Silk Board Junction. Not just a bite or two, he finishes his entire lunch waiting for the traffic to clear. Soon after, he drinks water, indicating that he has his stomach full.

Watch the viral video here:

The video, shared on May 2 on Instagram, has gone viral with over 1.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. After watching the video, a few even posted comments.

Here’s what people have said about the viral video:

“It’s sad...The driver doesn’t even have time to sit and eat peacefully due to the traffic,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. Another added, “Bro understands time management better than anyone else.” A third shared, “I saw people finishing movies.” “I used to sleep while riding to work site,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “May be he can take a power nap too.” A sixth joked, “Plot twist: the traffic jam was cos of this bus.”

