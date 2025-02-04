Bengaluru cab driver and woman argue over navigation issue: ‘The girl has anxiety issues’ says internet

A heated argument broke out between a cab driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru over a route dispute. The incident, captured on video and shared online, reportedly began when the driver, following navigation instructions from the Rapido app, refused to make a right turn at a particular junction, citing traffic restrictions. Many users in the comments section voiced their support for the driver.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

In the video, the woman, seated in the back seat, can be heard saying, "Maine bola aap right lo aur aap chillane lage (I just asked you to take a right, and you started shouting)."

The driver responded, "I just said aap wait karo, main aapko location par drop kar dunga. Idhar centre mein right nahi hai (Wait, I’ll drop you at your location. There’s no right turn here)."

As the woman continued to insist, the driver further added, "Aap ro rahe ho, mujhe problem kar dega toh (You’re unnecessarily getting upset and making it difficult)."

Despite the driver's attempts to explain, the woman persisted, saying, "Maine bas bola main road par le lo (I just told you to take the main road)."

The incident quickly gained traction online, with many in the comments siding with the driver. One user remarked, "The cab driver is right here. He was politely explaining the situation, but the girl wasn’t ready to understand. Rapido uses Google Maps, which rarely gives wrong directions."

Take a look at the video:

Another added, "If there’s no right turn allowed, how is it the driver’s fault? People fight over anything these days."

One user wrote, “Being victim is so easy for these women these days”

A user noted, "The girl has some anxiety issues which were triggered by her thinking he is not staying on the route. Driver handled it well"

