The co-founder and CEO of Presentations.ai Sumanth Raghavendra compared the funding journey to dating, highlighting how startups struggle for attention when they need capital the most, only to be flooded with interest once they start thriving.

"Startup funding is just like dating. When you’re desperate, no one’s interested. When you’re thriving, suddenly everyone’s in love. VCs ignored us for ages — now they’re practically proposing even before the first date! Guess we’ll just sit back and enjoy the ride… and the irony."

$3 million funding secured

According to TechCrunch, Presentations.ai has raised $3 million in a seed round led by Accel. The startup, which uses AI to help businesses create presentation decks effortlessly, has emerged from beta after amassing millions of users. With this fresh funding, the company is now set to scale its software further.

Raghavendra’s post resonated, amassing over 28,000 views and sparking lively discussions among entrepreneurs and investors alike. Many users shared their own takes on the unpredictability of venture funding.

One user commented: "With the cost of software and infrastructure coming down, it’s becoming easier to build and deliver products. Founders should focus on bootstrapping instead of chasing VC money. A few initial rounds should be enough to move forward."

Another expressed optimism: "This gives folks like me a lot of hope. Glad to witness the ride!"

Comparing funding cycles to personal experiences, one user joked: "It’s like trying to date for years with no luck, and suddenly, you have more matches than you can handle."

Another quipped: "This doesn’t apply to entrepreneur-turned-investors. They know the game too well!"

Drawing a parallel with dating apps, a user said: "A few months of rejection, then boom, everyone wants to swipe right. Enjoy the ride, but keep your standards high!"

Adding to the humour, one user noted: "Yes, the less you care, the longer the queue of chasers."