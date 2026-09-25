A Bengaluru CEO has praised Bittu Tabahi for his cleanliness drives and offered to help fund his work. He also asked people on X to connect him with the young environmental volunteer.

Bittu Tabahi’s work draws praise online. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

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The post has drawn reactions from several users, with some expressing interest in contributing to Bittu Tabahi’s work. Others discussed how his efforts could potentially be expanded to more cities and water bodies across India.

Bengaluru CEO praises Bittu Tabahi

The post was shared on X by user Siddharth Dialani. In the post, he wrote, “I’m personally inspired by Bittu Tabahi. Looking at his work motivates me to do more for cleanliness in India. Can someone connect me to him?”

He added that he would like to contribute towards some of Bittu Tabahi’s activities and said he could raise funds from like-minded people for the scale at which the cleanliness volunteer is working.

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{{^usCountry}} Bittu Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, has gained attention for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River ghats in Madhya Pradesh. His work has been widely shared on social media, with videos showing him removing waste from polluted areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bittu Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, has gained attention for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River ghats in Madhya Pradesh. His work has been widely shared on social media, with videos showing him removing waste from polluted areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts to Bittu Tabahi’s work

The post prompted several users to offer their support and discuss ways of contributing to his cleanliness drives.

“He can clean the whole of India. And our uncivilised people will keep giving him work for a lifetime. It worries me to think that he can clean, but when are we going to take the effort to keep it that way?” one user wrote.

Another said that Bittu Tabahi regularly shares his UPI details and QR code on Instagram, adding, “Go ahead and contribute.”

“Excellent, sir. Please count me in for small contributions as well,” another user commented.

One person said they were unemployed but hoped to contribute after getting a job. “The first thing I will do after receiving a salary from any job is contribute to his cleanliness drives!” they wrote.

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Another user suggested expanding Bittu Tabahi’s work across India, writing that he could become an “ocean clean-up guy” and potentially work on projects across different states with support from donors.

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A user also suggested that Bittu Tabahi could consider working in Noida, saying several sectors could be selected and improved through similar cleanliness efforts.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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