Bengaluru doctor criticises HDFC for constant spam calls. Here's what the company said

X user Sundar Sankaran took to the microblogging platform to share his unpleasant experience with HDFC. After he made the tweet about constant spam calls from the bank, it quickly garnered attention and went viral. It also prompted many others to share their similar experiences with the company. The person took to X to complaint about the incident. (Shailesh Andrade / REUTERS)

"HDFC loan requirement callers have become a nuisance, and if you get angry with them, you are pestered with more calls despite blocking. Today, after one caller got fired by me, another caller claiming to be the manager of HDFC wanted to know why I was rude. Looked like spam calls, but HDFC has to act and investigate," wrote Sundar Sankaran in his tweet. (Also Read: HDFC Bank hikes home loan interest rates by 10-15 bps upto 9.8%: Complete details here

He also added the phone numbers from which he received calls from.

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on March 30. Since being posted, it has gained more than 12,000 views and numerous likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

The tweet also got a response from HDFC. The company said, "Hi Sundar, sorry to hear about your experience. Please DM us the caller details and your contact number on which the call was received for better assistance."

Here's how X users reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "There's no use blocking numbers. They will get new numbers from their operator again. They are so much under pressure over target numbers that the loan department often outsources customer data to third party agents acting on behalf of the bank, they don't know their employee IDs"

A second said, "I totally agree they talk about avoiding spam calls. They themselves call go many times and enter the spammer's list. If we need a loan, we will call them; they need not call repeatedly and trouble us."

"Best is to report them via the DND app. For every complaint, there is an update on the action taken by the authority. Spam call frequency also gets reduced significantly. Additionally, politely requesting the caller not to call anymore also works," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "It appears from the phone numbers that all the calls have originated from the same call centre. So @HDFC_Bankshould not have any issues taking action if they are really serious. @StanChartIN is also a big player in spam calls as per my experience."