Bengaluru driver uses gaming chair as seat in auto, netizens say ‘street gaming’

Bengaluru is known for its bizarre auto driver stories. While one auto driver flipped his smartwatch to give a QR code to a woman for payment, another accepted two rides simultaneously on two different apps. Now, a software engineer based in the city shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) that adds to yet another peak Bengaluru moment. The picture shows an auto driver driving through the streets of Bengaluru. However, what made it stand out was the fact that he was doing so while being comfortably seated on a gaming chair.

Auto driver sitting on a gaming chair. (X/@anuj63)

“Why should tech bros have all the fun?” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X. The picture shows the auto driver sitting on a lumbar-support chair while driving through the streets of Bengaluru.

Take a look at the driver’s seat of this auto here:

The picture was shared on September 22. It has since accumulated over 1.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this photo to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people have to say about this picture:

“Gaming chair! Must be a serious gamer before,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Street gaming.”

“I will skip, ‘Why?’ The real question is ‘How?’” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “Okay, this is pretty darn cool!”

“Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Bro has an ultra-realistic driving setup.”

“Love it!” wrote a seventh.

Earlier, in yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a resident from the city had a frustrating experience after booking an auto rickshaw ride on Rapido and getting a wait time of over three hours for a 45-minute travel.

