'Tony Stark' in Bengaluru: Tech savvy auto driver flips smartwatch at woman for QR code payment; impresses internet

In a “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a Bengaluru-based woman said she met the city's own “Tony Stark” after an auto rickshaw driver flipped out his smartwatch when she had to make a payment using a Quick Response (QR) code. A Bengaluru-based woman shared a picture of the incident on social media and used the “peak Bengaluru” tag.(X (formerly Twitter))

The woman had hired an auto on the Namma Yatri app and was awed when the driver flipped his wrist to show her his smartwatch instead of pointing to a laminated card when asked for a QR code for payment. To her astonishment, the driver had saved the QR code as his watch's screensaver.

The woman shared a picture of the incident on social media site X (formerly Twitter) and used the “peak Bengaluru” tag, which is used often for posts on Bengaluru city's tech and start-up culture, among other things including "hipster" incidents.

“Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag, @peakbengaluru,” she wrote.

The post has since then gone viral, garnering over 360,000 views, more than 7,500 likes and 700 reposts at the time this article was being written. Internet users flooded the comment section with wholesome replies.

“I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in Bangalore,” a user replied. “I love to take autos and hear their stories heart out. It's wonderful!” another said.

Other responses included “That's why it's called the Silicon Valley of India. There must be something unique,” and “That is the kind of peak Bengaluru I like to see.”

Social media users were all praise for the auto driver, posting replies like “Legend”, “Impressive” and “Digital India”.