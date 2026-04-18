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Bengaluru entrepreneur says he went viral after mistaken founder tag: ‘I’m flooded with internship requests’

Dharmesh Ba’s picture was circulated online alongside false claims that he was the creator of the “Where Is My Train” app.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:03 am IST
By Sakshi Sah
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A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media mix-up after his picture was wrongly circulated online as the founder of a popular train tracking app.

The entrepreneur also shared a screenshot of the viral post that triggered the confusion.(Dharmesh BA/LinkedIn)

The confusion began when Dharmesh Ba’s picture was circulated online alongside false claims that he was the creator of the “Where Is My Train” app, a widely used railway tracking platform in India.

I have become mildly viral on Insta because some guy decided to use my picture as the founder of Where is My Train,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He also shared a screenshot of the viral post that triggered the confusion.

The screenshot falsely described him as the developer of the app, claiming he built it after experiencing a train delay and later sold it to Google for 280 crore.

“I’m flooded with internship requests and angel investments,” he wrote.

False claim goes viral:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted with surprise and amusement to the post, with many pointing out how quickly a simple photo mix-up turned him into a viral sensation.

Some users highlighted how easily such misinformation can spread online.

One of the users commented, “101 ways to not go viral.”

Also Read: 5 crore for founder, 500 for intern’: Bengaluru founder’s viral post slams startup intern culture

A second user commented, “Over the years, you’ve taken many Instagram roles. This is the finest of all.”

A third user commented, “The universe wants you to succeed beyond your expectations.”

A fourth user commented, “Yes, I saw the post yesterday. You got lucky, bro.”

“How are people even believing this?” another user commented.

 
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