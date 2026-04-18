Bengaluru entrepreneur says he went viral after mistaken founder tag: ‘I’m flooded with internship requests’

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media mix-up after his picture was wrongly circulated online as the founder of a popular train tracking app.

The entrepreneur also shared a screenshot of the viral post that triggered the confusion.(Dharmesh BA/LinkedIn)

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The confusion began when Dharmesh Ba’s picture was circulated online alongside false claims that he was the creator of the “Where Is My Train” app, a widely used railway tracking platform in India.

“I have become mildly viral on Insta because some guy decided to use my picture as the founder of Where is My Train,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He also shared a screenshot of the viral post that triggered the confusion.

The screenshot falsely described him as the developer of the app, claiming he built it after experiencing a train delay and later sold it to Google for ₹280 crore.

“I’m flooded with internship requests and angel investments,” he wrote.

False claim goes viral:

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{{^usCountry}} Ahmed Nizam Mohaideen is the actual founder of “Where Is My Train,” a popular application that helps users track train movements and check live status, even in low connectivity areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmed Nizam Mohaideen is the actual founder of “Where Is My Train,” a popular application that helps users track train movements and check live status, even in low connectivity areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He launched the app in 2015 while running Bengaluru-based startup Sigmoid Labs, which was acquired by Google. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He launched the app in 2015 while running Bengaluru-based startup Sigmoid Labs, which was acquired by Google. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Where Is My Train” is a special train app that shows live train status and updated schedules. The app can also work offline without internet or GPS. It includes helpful features like destination alerts and a speed tracker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Where Is My Train” is a special train app that shows live train status and updated schedules. The app can also work offline without internet or GPS. It includes helpful features like destination alerts and a speed tracker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dharmesh's post highlighted how quickly the incorrect information spread online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmesh's post highlighted how quickly the incorrect information spread online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted with surprise and amusement to the post, with many pointing out how quickly a simple photo mix-up turned him into a viral sensation.

Some users highlighted how easily such misinformation can spread online.

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One of the users commented, “101 ways to not go viral.”

Also Read: ₹5 crore for founder, ₹500 for intern’: Bengaluru founder’s viral post slams startup intern culture

A second user commented, “Over the years, you’ve taken many Instagram roles. This is the finest of all.”

A third user commented, “The universe wants you to succeed beyond your expectations.”

A fourth user commented, “Yes, I saw the post yesterday. You got lucky, bro.”

“How are people even believing this?” another user commented.

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