‘Bengaluru finally breathes’: Internet rejoices as rain brings relief from intense heat

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed relief after days of warm weather. As showers swept across several neighbourhoods, residents took to social media to share videos, photos and reactions, with many celebrating the sudden change in weather.

Users online rejoiced as showers brought down temperatures in Bengaluru.(PTI)

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(Also read: Bengaluru man shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000)

The rain, accompanied by cloudy skies in some areas, brought down the temperature and gave the city a refreshing break. Several users shared clips of wet roads, dark clouds and light showers from different parts of Bengaluru.

Internet celebrates the weather change

Reacting to the showers, one user wrote, “Bengaluru finally breathes. After days of heat and restless air, the rain arrives like relief the city didn’t know it was waiting for. Sometimes all it takes is one quiet shower to remind you: Even chaos slows down eventually.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user shared their excitement over the sudden weather change and said, “Oh man ...the hailstorm in Bengaluru.” A third user posted a video from Sarjapura Road and wrote, “Drizzle.. continues most of part of the city, respite from heat, video from Sarjapura road.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user shared their excitement over the sudden weather change and said, “Oh man ...the hailstorm in Bengaluru.” A third user posted a video from Sarjapura Road and wrote, “Drizzle.. continues most of part of the city, respite from heat, video from Sarjapura road.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many others simply expressed joy at seeing the city return to its familiar rainy mood. “I love this Bengaluru,” one user commented, while another added, “This looks so good.” A user said, “Hailstones in Bangalore! Whataaa crazy weather. Time for some filter coffee.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many others simply expressed joy at seeing the city return to its familiar rainy mood. “I love this Bengaluru,” one user commented, while another added, “This looks so good.” A user said, “Hailstones in Bangalore! Whataaa crazy weather. Time for some filter coffee.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the posts here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the posts here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rain brings relief in other parts too {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rain brings relief in other parts too {{/usCountry}}

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The showers in Bengaluru came on a day when several parts of the country also experienced a brief break from scorching weather conditions. Parts of north India saw light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a slight drop in temperatures across states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi also witnessed a welcome change in weather, according to IMD data.

(Also read: Light rain, thunderstorms bring modicum of respite to northern states amid scorching heat)

Despite hot conditions during the day, Delhi recorded a noticeable dip in maximum temperatures, with the mercury settling around 37 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Weather experts attributed the sudden change to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas of Delhi.

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The India Meteorological Department issued an alert for the late evening hours, forecasting generally cloudy skies over the capital, along with very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph.

In Kerala too, heavy rain on Wednesday helped ease the heatwave conditions that had persisted over the past few weeks. The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the coming days.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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