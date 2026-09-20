Bengaluru founder reflects on car-dependent life after trip abroad: ‘I now understand value of good footpath’

A Bengaluru-based founder has sparked a conversation about urban living after sharing how a recent trip abroad changed his perspective on something as basic as being able to walk around a city comfortably. He said the experience made him appreciate the value of simple infrastructure, particularly good footpaths.

A Bengaluru founder shared how a trip abroad made him value simple things such as good footpaths and walkable streets. (Instagram/ibharathj)

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Taking to Instagram, Bharath Jain shared a video describing the kind of “simple life” he wishes to have in Bengaluru, where stepping out does not necessarily mean relying on a car or worrying about parking.

(Also read: Man shows Bengaluru footpaths blocked by poles, bikes, shops: ‘Where is a person supposed to walk?’)

‘I want a simple life’

In the video, Jain said, “I'm from Bengaluru, and I want a simple life. A simple life where I can walk to the mall, not have to worry about my air purifier's filter, and not have to depend on my car for everything. This realisation actually came after my recent trip outside India where I was walking around two to three kilometers to most places without even thinking. It felt so normal. Like I didn't have to think about where I was going to park, whether I needed my car, or how I was going to get back. I could step out and walk wherever I wanted. And honestly, I felt more human. I now understand the value of small things like a good footpath.”

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His remarks highlighted how seemingly ordinary aspects of city life, such as walkable streets and accessible public spaces, can shape everyday routines. For Jain, being able to cover two to three kilometres on foot without having to plan around a vehicle stood out during his time outside India.

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The experience also prompted him to reflect on how dependence on cars can influence daily life back home. His post suggested that convenience does not always have to mean driving everywhere, and that something as basic as pedestrian-friendly infrastructure can make a noticeable difference.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “I wish we had this in Bengaluru,” while Jain captioned the post, “Life would be different.”

Social media users react

The post drew reactions from users who agreed with Jain’s observations about walkability and urban infrastructure.

“Walkable cities make such a huge difference,” one user wrote. Another commented, “A good footpath really is a luxury now.”

Others echoed the sentiment in the comments. “This is so true,” one person said, while another added, “Simple things matter more than we realise.”

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(Also read: ₹2,700’">Bengaluru CEO fixes footpath near Koramangala society, builds a ramp: ‘It cost me ₹2,700’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)