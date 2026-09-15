Bengaluru CEO fixes footpath near Koramangala society, builds a ramp: ‘It cost me ₹2,700’

A Bengaluru-based CEO claimed that when municipal helplines failed to address a basic civic issue in his area, he decided to step in and solve the problem himself. Tired of waiting for municipal workers to repair a broken sidewalk, IIT alumnus and CEO Siddharth Dialani personally funded a broken footpath near a Koramangala society. The before-and-after picture was shared by the Bengaluru CEO. (X/@siddharth_iitm)

“The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken since years! I complained to BBMP, sent email to GBA, raised ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response.” Bengaluru-based founder Siddharth Dialani claimed on X.

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He shared that he, “Finally, decided to fix it myself,” adding, “It cost (sic) me Rs. 2700 including labor charges and the cement to build a ramp.”

The IITian alum-turned CEO further continued, “Parents with stroller and senior citizens on wheelchair can use it conveniently now.”

In the tweet thread, Dialani further tagged Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai, and Nikhil Kamath, writing, “We should work together and scale this to more areas of Bangalore.”