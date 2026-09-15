Bengaluru CEO fixes footpath near Koramangala society, builds a ramp: ‘It cost me ₹2,700’
The Bengaluru CEO claimed he decided to take matters into his own hands after repeatedly reaching out to authorities without receiving a response.
A Bengaluru-based CEO claimed that when municipal helplines failed to address a basic civic issue in his area, he decided to step in and solve the problem himself. Tired of waiting for municipal workers to repair a broken sidewalk, IIT alumnus and CEO Siddharth Dialani personally funded a broken footpath near a Koramangala society.
“The footpath near my society at Koramangala has been broken since years! I complained to BBMP, sent email to GBA, raised ticket and chatted with their WA helpline but got no response.” Bengaluru-based founder Siddharth Dialani claimed on X.
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He shared that he, “Finally, decided to fix it myself,” adding, “It cost (sic) me Rs. 2700 including labor charges and the cement to build a ramp.”
The IITian alum-turned CEO further continued, “Parents with stroller and senior citizens on wheelchair can use it conveniently now.”
In the tweet thread, Dialani further tagged Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai, and Nikhil Kamath, writing, “We should work together and scale this to more areas of Bangalore.”
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Well done, my friend.” Another commented, “This should be made eligible for a full tax write-off.”
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A third expressed, “Thanks, Siddharth. Sad that it has come to this. First pay tax and then also pay from your own pocket to build the basic civic amenities.” Dialani responded, “Yeah, I was really shocked when they didn't act on it after I raised it through all official channels.”
A fourth wrote, “I would advise against fixing it by yourself, because they have laws that make it difficult for good Samaritans to help with what they should be doing. Sad but true.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More