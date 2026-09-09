The Austrian CEO who runs a ₹8,000 crore company from India, started career as ship waiter

When content creator Navan Jaiswal flagged down Jurgen Bailom on the upper deck of a massive luxury liner, he was meeting the man who is single-handedly dominating India's maritime tourism industry. As CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, Bailom oversees Cordelia Cruises — a ₹8,000 crore brand that commands a staggering 99% of the Indian cruise market. Jurgen Bailom is the Austria-born CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited. (Instagram/navan.jaiswal)

But behind impressive annual revenue lies an incredible personal journey: Many decades ago, the Austrian-born executive entered the hospitality industry not from a boardroom, but as a waiter on the floor.

In the conversation with Jaiswal, Jurgen Bailom touched upon many topics — including how he started as a waiter, the difficulties of running a cruise business, India as a country and more.

From waiter to ₹ 8,000 crore company Reflecting on his 40-year career trajectory, Bailom shared that his first job in the industry was as a waiter on a ship. He attributed his rise through the ranks to a strong work ethic and adaptability.

(Also read: Indian-origin man who once worked as waiter at Friendly's now owns entire restaurant chain)

“What was your first job?” he was asked. “Waiter,” Bailom answered.

Today, he is the CEO of a company valued at ₹8,000 crore.

Asked how he was able to rise through the ranks, he answered: "The 'can-do' attitude. I learned very quickly, and understand the markets, the people, the culture.”

Sharing his core philosophy on financial success, Bailom advised: "Don't spend it if you don't have to. I am a very strong believer: you don't have to run after money, money is running after you if you know what to do."