Bengaluru founder says ‘ 2.5 lakh per month is the new 1 lakh’, sparks debate

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked a debate by claiming that “ ₹2.5 lakh per month is the new 1 lakh”. Niket Raj Dwivedi was trying to make a point about inflation and the rising cost of living in his social media post, but managed to annoy a few people with his claim.

Niket Raj Dwivedi is the Bengaluru-based founder of Medial app.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The founder of the professional social media network Medial took to X two days ago to declare: “2.5 Lac per month is the new 1 Lac.” In a follow-up tweet, he said that this statement is “specially true in Bangalore/Mumbai”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Post sparks debate

{{^usCountry}} The post sparked a heated debate about salaries in India. Some accused Dwivedi of exaggeration and said that ₹1 lakh is a respectable amount to survive on every month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked a heated debate about salaries in India. Some accused Dwivedi of exaggeration and said that ₹1 lakh is a respectable amount to survive on every month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Others, however, agreed with him and noted how the cost of living has skyrocketed.

“Genuinely impressive how detached from reality some people are,” wrote X user Vaibhav Shivrain.

“Inflation, lifestyle creep, and a collapsing job market conspired together. ₹1L felt rich in 2015, ₹2.5L feels survival in 2026,” another countered.

(Also read: ₹45,000: ‘No lifestyle inflation’">Man gets 40% salary bump, asks what to do with extra ₹45,000: ‘No lifestyle inflation’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One X account highlighted how a 3BHK in Bengaluru can command a rent of ₹1 lakh. “A 3BHK in Belladur, HSR, Koramangala etc almost costs you 80k-1L in rent only... so now one can calculate... you need 2.5L just to survive…” the account posted.

“Yes, inflation keeps raising the bar for everyone,” a user agreed.

An X user named Aditya Gupta noted how cities like Delhi and Mumbai have a very high cost of living. “I know this is outrageous. Out of touch with reality for 90% Indians. But frankly - cost of living for Metro - Delhi/Mumbai etc is decently high these days,” he wrote. “I will sound like a broken record but Tokyo is cheaper than Delhi in terms of dining out.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹60,000 in Mumbai in 2004, says copywriter pay barely changed in 22 years">Dubai man recalls earning ₹60,000 in Mumbai in 2004, says copywriter pay barely changed in 22 years)