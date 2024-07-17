Bengaluru man claims he paid 115 delivery fee on Zomato, says it’s the ‘cost of a whole new dish’

Let’s face it: while ordering food online, most of us don’t like paying high delivery fee, and want to use coupons for a minimum price so that we don’t have to pay much. However, at times, no coupons are available and we’re forced to pay a hefty delivery charge. This is exactly what happened to a man from Bengaluru, who ended up paying ₹115 as a delivery fee. He added that he hasn’t ordered anything through Zomato for the past two weeks. Bengaluru: The man who paid a high delivery fee on a Zomato order said, "If that doesn’t hurt you, you either don’t care about your finances, or you’re ultra-rich." (REUTERS)

“Zomato decreasing the distance for free delivery to 7 km and now increasing the platform fee to ₹6 per order has done wonders for both my health and wallet,” wrote Sumukh Rao on X.

He added, “I used to order food rather frequently, but absolutely nothing from the past two weeks. Thanks, Zomato!”

Here’s what the Bengaluru man posted:

“I used to get free delivery from this restaurant before. Now it's ₹115. That’s the cost of a whole new dish. If that doesn’t hurt you, you either don’t care about your finances, or you’re ultra-rich,” he further wrote while sharing a screenshot of the price breakup.

Since being shared, the post has prompted many to share their thoughts in the comments, with one saying, “Same here. Already inflated prices from restaurants on these platforms and now platform fee, distance fee, rain fee, surge fee and all other stupid charges.”

“Internet startups have some common themes - they start with a complete Nirvana model - no payments, free service utopia. Once we are hooked, that’s when the catch comes up. Frankly, Amazon is the only provider that has reimbursed or heard of me as a customer. I hope they start Amazon Eats as Swiggy doesn’t care and Swiggy Instamart sucks!” expresses another.

A third adds, “I would rather suggest finding nearby stores and having food from there directly. Try for a month and compare the wallet.”

“Greed knows no bounds when it comes to Zomato!” shares a fourth.

A fifth joins, “Same I was ordering shawarma from a place 7.5 km away from my place and I was getting platform fee and everything waived off with Zomato Gold but now I have to pay an extra ₹50-60 for just an extra 500 metres.”

