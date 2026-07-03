Bengaluru man explains why he bought 80 lakh 1BHK over ‘smarter’ 2BHK: ‘This purchase is completely emotional’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he chose to buy a 1 BHK apartment worth ₹80 lakh instead of opting for what many would consider a more practical 2 BHK or 3 BHK home.

A Bengaluru man explained why he chose an ₹80 lakh 1BHK over a bigger home in the city. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the man said he had finalised a 1 BHK in Prestige Song of the South after months of searching. In his post, titled “Buying a 1 BHK in a premium society for ₹80 lakh in Bengaluru,” he explained that the decision was not driven by investment returns but by a deeply personal emotion.

‘The home I imagined since I was a kid’

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{{^usCountry}} “After three months of intense property hunting, I have finally decided to buy a 1 BHK in Prestige Song of the South. I am not optimising for returns. This purchase is completely emotional,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After three months of intense property hunting, I have finally decided to buy a 1 BHK in Prestige Song of the South. I am not optimising for returns. This purchase is completely emotional,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The man said he grew up in rented houses and never had a home his family could call their own. For him, the apartment is more than a real estate purchase. “So, this is not just another real estate investment; it is the home I have imagined since I was a kid,” he said.

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Describing his dream space, he added that he wanted “a massive TV, a proper home theatre, books everywhere, a hammock, a coffee corner, an absurdly comfortable sofa” and a place that is “completely mine.”

He admitted that many people may view a 2 BHK or 3 BHK as a smarter financial choice. However, he said he is single and wants to buy his next home with his future wife. “I would rather buy a family home together with the person I am building that family with than sink everything into a bigger house today and hope life goes according to plan,” he wrote.

Reddit users react

The post drew several reactions from Reddit users. One user wrote, “If it gives you peace and makes you happy, that is worth more than what people call the smarter choice.” Another said, “A home is not always about resale value. Sometimes it is about finally feeling settled.”

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A third user commented, “ ₹80 lakh for a 1 BHK sounds expensive, but emotions do play a big role in buying a house.” Another added, “People will always have opinions, but only you know what this home means to you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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