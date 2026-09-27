Bengaluru man says AI mistook his guitar for passenger in helmetless challan

A Bengaluru man says his wife received a traffic challan after he was allegedly detected riding with a helmetless passenger. However, he claims he was riding the two-wheeler alone, with only his guitar strapped to his back.

Bengaluru man questions AI traffic challan. (X/@souvikonline)

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The incident has raised questions about the accuracy of AI-based traffic violation detection systems, with the man now asking Bengaluru Traffic Police to revoke the challan.

Man says guitar was mistaken for passenger

Souvik Dutta took to X to share the unusual challan and question how the alleged violation was detected.

According to Dutta, his wife received a traffic challan citing “pillion riding without helmet”. He shared a picture of the notice and questioned how the alleged violation was detected.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic. My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet’. So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic. My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet’. So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The post suggests that the traffic detection system may have mistaken the guitar on his back for a second rider. However, the exact reason for the challan has not been independently established.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

The post received several responses, with some users claiming that traffic cameras can sometimes make similar errors.

One person wrote, “Nobody will revoke. This is the common mistake which traffic cameras do. Number mismatch is another common.”

Another user claimed they had received a challan despite not travelling on the particular route, adding that pursuing a cancellation could involve several months of effort.

Some users, however, questioned the claim and pointed out that the image or evidence associated with the challan did not appear to show a helmetless passenger.

“I don’t see helmet for pillion,” one person commented.

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Another response appeared to offer help, with the user writing, “Dear Souvik, Pls DM your contact number... need to talk on it.”

The incident has since drawn attention to the possibility of errors in automated traffic enforcement and the process involved in challenging such notices.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)