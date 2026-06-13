Bengaluru man laid off with entire team plans to quit corporate life: ‘I have been preparing for this day for years’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion online after sharing how he is planning to leave the corporate world following a recent layoff. In a Reddit post titled, "Finally, walking away from corporate world!", the man said he does not have a bachelor's degree and had to begin working immediately after completing Class 12 due to family constraints.

A man who grew his salary from ₹12,000 to ₹65,000 said a layoff had pushed him to walk away from the corporate world. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Recalling his early days, he wrote, "In 2018, with no skills and no clear career plan, I got a graphic design job at a small shop in Bangalore." He said that over the years, he worked hard, learnt the job, moved to a larger company and increased his income from ₹12,000 to ₹65,000 per month.

(Also read: 'Do what you love, Papa': How a daughter inspired her 44-year-old laid-off dad to launch a startup)

However, he admitted that graphic design was never his passion. "I got into it by chance and stayed because it paid the bills," he wrote.

Prepared for uncertainty

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{{^usCountry}} The man said he was always aware that not having a degree and not being passionate about creative work could affect his long term career. Instead of upgrading his lifestyle, taking loans or buying things on EMI, he focused on saving and investing aggressively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man said he was always aware that not having a degree and not being passionate about creative work could affect his long term career. Instead of upgrading his lifestyle, taking loans or buying things on EMI, he focused on saving and investing aggressively. {{/usCountry}}

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"Today, in 2026, I have built a capital of around ₹20 lakh from my own earnings," he shared. He added that when his entire team was recently laid off, he did not feel devastated because he had been preparing for such a situation for years.

The man said the design industry now feels different due to AI automating several tasks. He added that he does not want to spend the next decade chasing new tools, trends and courses in a field he never truly loved.

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(Also read: ₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied or heartbroken?’">Laid off at 29, MNC employee with over ₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied or heartbroken?’)

He said he now wants to move back to his hometown and start a business, adding that he believes there is still value in solving real life problems, building local relationships and creating something tangible.

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit reacts

The post drew several responses from users, many of whom praised his clarity and financial discipline. One user wrote, "I'm amazed by the clarity you have at such a young age. Even if your business plans do not work out, you still have the option to resume your career or start a new one until you regain enough confidence and resources to pursue a business again. Keep us posted on how your journey unfolds."

(Also read: 'Never give all your loyalty to a company': Man laid off after 11 years shares lesson)

Another said, "More power to you. There are many things that AI will not be able to replace. We should focus on those areas." A third commented, "Business is not for everyone, but if it is your passion, then go for it. It can sometimes take decades to see real value from it, so you have to be patient. Good luck." Another user joked, "Please start a business with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm, Monday to Thursday."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)