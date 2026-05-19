Bengaluru man leaves Bellandur at 5 pm, remains stuck in traffic 3+ hours later

A Bengaluru man’s social media post describing his evening commute on the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral, once again putting the spotlight on the city’s notorious traffic congestion.

A Bengaluru man ranted about his evening commute on social media (Pexels)

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Varun Rangarajan wrote in an X post that he left Bellandur at 5:17 pm but remained stuck in traffic hours later. His post was shared online at 8:52 pm, meaning he had spent over three hours stuck in traffic already.

Bengaluru man’s traffic woes

According to Rangarajan, it took him nearly 1.5 hours to travel from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata Tech Park — a distance of just 2 to 3 km. He also pointed out that there was “not a single traffic police personnel in sight”.

(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’)

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{{^usCountry}} Rangarajan noted that as per Google Maps, he could have reached his destination in about the same time if he had simply walked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rangarajan noted that as per Google Maps, he could have reached his destination in about the same time if he had simply walked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Left Bellandur at 5:17 pm today and still stuck on ORR. It’s taken almost 1.5 hours to go from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata and there’s not a single traffic police personnel in sight. Google Maps says it would’ve taken me almost the same time to walk home,” Rangarajan said in his X post. Bengaluru’s notorious traffic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Left Bellandur at 5:17 pm today and still stuck on ORR. It’s taken almost 1.5 hours to go from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata and there’s not a single traffic police personnel in sight. Google Maps says it would’ve taken me almost the same time to walk home,” Rangarajan said in his X post. Bengaluru’s notorious traffic {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru ranked as the world’s second and India’s most congested city, with an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025.

The data shows that people travelling in Bengaluru take an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to cover 10 km within the city. This was 2 minutes and 4 seconds more than in 2024.

(Also read: Bengaluru second on list of world's most congested cities; 7 days lost in traffic in 2025, says index)

The time taken to commute is significantly worse during rush hours. In the morning rush hour, it took 41 minutes and 6 seconds to travel 10 km, with an average congestion level of 94.2 per cent and an average speed of 14.6 km/h. In the evening rush hour, the same distance took 45 minutes and 27 seconds, with congestion at 115.2 per cent and an average speed of 13.2 km/h.

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Bengaluru’s traffic snarls have been blamed on a combination of explosive population growth and inadequate infrastructure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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