Bengaluru man regrets moving away from city centre: ‘My kids aren’t experiencing the Bangalore I knew’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion online after sharing his dilemma about whether he should continue living in a premium gated community away from the city centre or move back within city limits so his children can experience the Bangalore he grew up in.

A Bengaluru man said he felt torn between cleaner gated living and the nostalgia of old Bangalore. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “I’ve been born and brought up in Bangalore, and a few years ago, purchased a house a little away from Hennur. It’s a beautiful gated community, and the kids get to play outdoors and breathe clean air like we used to while growing up inside Bangalore city. But every time I go to Malleshwaram or Jayanagar, I feel a tinge of sadness that I’m not “inside” the city anymore and that I need to travel an hour to visit all my favourite restaurants and “addas,” which aren’t even relevant to me anymore now that I’m 40+.”

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He added, “But this apart, when I see the un walkable streets with no footpaths, the garbage piling up in every corner, the chaos of the traffic and the spitting, I feel relieved that I’m out of all this now. But my kids aren’t getting to experience Bangalore the way my generation did. This sometimes makes me want to move back, but some friends tell me I’m being emotional. I’m a typical middle class bloke who probably wouldn’t be able to afford anything more than a 2BHK apartment in the city, while I’ve currently invested in a 3BHK villament near Hennur.”

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Take a look here at the post:

Reddit post triggers debate

The post was shared with the title, “Would you rather live in Bangalore city limits or a premium gated community a little away from the city centre?” It soon drew responses from people who weighed nostalgia against quality of life, especially for families with children.

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One user wrote, “It’s not just a question of Bangalore. In any city in India, I would prefer a premium gated community if I could afford it. While old style city neighbourhoods have their own charm, with their hustle and bustle, warm neighbours and close knit communities.”

Another user said, “Why do you want the same experiences or memories for your children too? Let them experience something different. I’m sure your parents didn’t have the same childhood as yours. Every generation has a different childhood, no matter where they live. Your children deserve less noise and air pollution, and they will make their own memories. Even if you move back, it won’t be the same.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman says she 'hated' the city at first, now moving elsewhere 'does not feel right')

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A third person shared a different perspective and wrote, “If I am living alone or with flatmates, I would prefer staying within city limits, close to wherever there is a lively and bustling crowd. But if I am living with my parents, I would prefer a premium gated community because there would be many elderly people around for my parents to spend time with.”

Another Reddit user simply said, “I can relate with you man.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)