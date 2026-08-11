Bengaluru man skips 150 cab ride, takes 12 bus instead: ‘Money can’t buy nostalgia’

A Bengaluru man’s frustrating attempt to find a ride home took an unexpectedly nostalgic turn after he gave up on cabs and bike taxis and boarded a public bus instead. What began with nearly two hours of waiting eventually ended in a ₹12 journey that, according to him, offered something far more valuable than convenience.

A Bengaluru man paid just ₹12 for a bus ride after waiting for a cab and said it reminded him of simpler days. (Instagram/lifeofpratej)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Pratej, shared a video recounting how he struggled to book a Rapido bike, auto or cab before deciding to return to a mode of transport that reminded him of his school and college days.

‘Why not take a bus?’

In the caption accompanying the clip, Pratej detailed the experience. He wrote, “In a world full of Rapido, Uber, autos & cabs, sometimes life just makes you take the bus. Today, I waited almost 2 hours trying to get a Rapido bike, auto, or cab. I was even ready to pay ₹150 just to get home. Nothing worked.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said he eventually walked nearly 800 metres to Madiwala before asking himself, “Why not take a bus?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he eventually walked nearly 800 metres to Madiwala before asking himself, “Why not take a bus?” {{/usCountry}}

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The decision immediately brought back old memories. “And the moment I sat inside that bus, BOOM. Years of memories came rushing back. School days, college days, walking to the bus stop, waiting for the bus with friends, fighting for window seats, chit-chatting about absolutely nothing, that little argument with the conductor uncle, looking for ₹1 or ₹2 change, and now, scanning a QR code and paying through UPI,” he wrote.

Pratej said that despite all the changes over the years, the experience made him feel as though little had changed.

₹ 12 ride brings back memories

The Bengaluru man added that he had been willing to spend ₹150 on the journey but ultimately paid only ₹12 for the bus ride from Madiwala to Sony World Signal.

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“And somehow, those ₹12 gave me something ₹150 couldn’t: peace, nostalgia, memories. My frustrated mind became calm,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the experience, he added, “Sometimes, nostalgia reminds you that the best memories were never expensive. They were just simple: a bus ride, a few friends, a little walking, some laughter, and countless memories. Money can buy convenience, but it can’t buy nostalgia.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew warm reactions from Instagram users, with several relating to Pratej’s preference for public transport. One user wrote, “I still prefer taking the bus rather than an auto or a cab.” Another simply commented, “Beautiful days.”

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A third person shared, “I still take the bus in Bangalore,” while another described the post as an emotional reminder of simpler times, writing, “This is such heartwarming post.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)