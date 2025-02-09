Bengaluru metro turns into Ed Sheeran concert as fans sing 'Perfect' together. Watch

A video on social media shows fans of English singer Ed Sheeran singing his songs inside a Bengaluru Metro train in a heartwarming display of unity and shared joy, turning the commute into an impromptu concert. A bunch of young fans were seen passionately singing Sheeran's 2017 hit song ‘Perfect,’ creating a magical moment that delighted passengers and quickly went viral. The video shared on social media shows a crowded Metro train in Bengaluru with youngsters swaying and singing the song.(Threads/@dr.ikirmikir)

The video shared on Threads shows a crowded Metro train in Bengaluru with youngsters swaying and singing the song and recording each other on their phones. While some joined in to sing the song, others smiled and filmed the group singing along. Watch the video here.

Sheeran is currently in India as part of his Mathematics tour. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he was joined by Indian composer AR Rahman for a special rendition of the classic Urvasi song. Sheeran will next be performing in Shillong (February 12) and Delhi NCR (February 15).

Ed Sheeran stopped from performing

Ed Sheeran attempted to surprise his fans in Bengaluru by organising an unannounced street music performance on Church Street. However, the performance did not last long as he was stopped mid-way by the police, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. The clip divided the internet as some fans criticised the police while others supported their move.

A Reddit user, who shared the video, wrote: "A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street".

In the video, the singer was seen performing his popular song Shape of You, dressed in a tshirt and pants with sunglasses, when the policeman stopped the performance by unplugging his microphone. “We have the permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down," the singer told the crowd.

