Bengaluru rain leaves 'plushie squad' drenched on terrace, internet follows their 10-hour ordeal: 'Warriors ❤️'

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing normal life to a standstill as several roads were waterlogged and traffic movement was severely affected. Amid the downpour, a rather adorable scene on a Bengaluru terrace caught the internet’s attention.

The video, shared around 22 hours ago, quickly went viral and garnered over 7 million views. (Instagram/@suryakant_96)

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A video shared on Instagram showed several plush toys hanging from a cloth-drying rope on a terrace, seemingly left out to dry. With heavy rain pouring around them, the toys were seen dangling from the rope as they got drenched.

The sight prompted Instagram user Suryakant Sharma to jokingly call for a rescue team while the “plushie squad” battled the rain. “Bangalore weather gave zero warning today. To the owner of these cuties: abandon the meeting, rescue the squad first!” Sharma wrote in the caption of the post.

“Owner probably stuck in traffic, meanwhile on the terrace,” text over the video read. “Send immediate rescue teams. They can’t swim for that long!” another text on the clip said.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The video, shared around 22 hours ago, quickly went viral and garnered over 7 million views. Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and laughing emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video, shared around 22 hours ago, quickly went viral and garnered over 7 million views. Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and laughing emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rescue team stuck in banglore traffic,” one user wrote.

“Quick! They are hanging by a thread!” commented another.

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“Irresponsible hoooman! Why are u just filming instead of rescuing them.. selfish hoomans,” a third user said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rains spark meme fest on X as traffic crawls and cab fares soar: 'Need to stay in office for today😅')

‘Plushie squad’ survives

Sharma later shared an update showing the same plush toys still hanging from the terrace drying rope. He shared that the “plushie squad” survived the “brutal 10-hour battle”.

“Nobody came, but the plushie squad held on strong all night through the torrential Bangalore rains! They finally survived,” the text on the video read.

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“After 10 hours of torrential rain and surviving a freezing Bangalore night, the plushie squad finally sees the light! Bangalore weather really gives you all four seasons in 24 hours!!” he wrote in the comments section.

The update left several users relieved.

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“Thanks to Insta Algorithm I was worried,” one user wrote.

“Wow actually yesterday i was so sad after I saw they were wet in rain….. Now I’m happy,” another commented.

“Thanks for the update, I was very worried I couldn’t even sleep. They can now get dried up in scorching heat,” a third user said.