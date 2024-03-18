Bengaluru resident claims Ola auto driver threatened to 'beat' him. Here's what happened

A Reddit user took to the platform to share a 'horrid experience' with an Ola driver in Bengaluru. The Redditor claimed that when the Ola driver demanded a price hike, the user refused to accept it. After that, the driver started to threaten the user. A Bengaluru resident shared a horrifying experience with an Ola driver.

The Redditor wrote in his post, "He (the auto driver) kept standing next to me and was continuously trying to instigate me to fight him. I kept my cool and continued looking for other options. Finally, I was able to book a Rapido bike. To my horror, he warned me that he would beat the Rapido driver and me. Since it was late at night, plus the crowd was dispersing, I started walking towards my nearest road junction, i.e. Bipin Rawat Chowk in HSR. He kept on following me all this time. When my Rapido arrived, this man removed the key from the Rapido driver's bike and started fighting with him." (Also Read: Google techie claims Bengaluru Uber driver abused him, asked him to get out of car. Here's what happened)

The user also added that the Ola auto drivers and other people circled them, and later, they had to call the police. "The sub-inspector finally registered a formal case and gave a copy of my complaint. He has called all of us today in the evening to bring this to his senior's attention and provide a solution," shared the customer at the end of the post.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gained close to 700 upvotes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Man books cab through Uber in Bengaluru, gets shocked to see extremely long wait time)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Really unfortunate that you had to go through this. But Kudos to you and to the Rapido driver for standing up to these scums. You are brave, and you are awesome! Request you to stay strong, stand your ground and have this guy punished."

A second added, "The problem now is that Ola's customer service is now non-existent; there is no way you can talk to a human or chat, for that matter. They have a few questions with preselected answers. A company that does not even care to invest in customer service shows that they don't care."

"What's the problem with these auto drivers? Are they assuming that they are the king of the society or what?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Make sure to lodge a complaint on the Ola app against that driver."