Bengaluru residents share flooded road visuals as heavy rain batters city: ‘Vehicles are swimming’

Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city. Videos and photos shared by residents on social media showed submerged roads, stranded vehicles and long traffic snarls as commuters struggled to navigate flooded streets.

Videos and photos shared by residents on X showed submerged roads, stranded vehicles and long traffic snarls.(X/@software_sisya, @bykarthikreddy)

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Several users took to X to express frustration over the city’s infrastructure and recurring monsoon chaos.

“Vehicles are swimming for just 20 mins rain. Just Bengaluru things. When will things change,” one X user wrote while sharing a video of vehicles slowly moving through a heavily waterlogged road.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident posted, “Intense rain leads to water gushing through streets of Vasanth Nagara,” alongside visuals showing strong water flow across roads in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident posted, “Intense rain leads to water gushing through streets of Vasanth Nagara,” alongside visuals showing strong water flow across roads in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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“#Bengaluru Rains: Roads Turn Into Lakes,” another user wrote while sharing a video filmed from inside an autorickshaw making its way through flooded streets.

One X user also blamed poor traffic management for worsening delays during rainfall. “Traffic during rain is increased not due to sudden movt of vehicles together cuz of incompetent traffic management system. Stagnant vehicles for more than 15-20 mins cuz of prolonged red light duration. Y do they slow down the traffic signals purposefully,” the frustrated resident wrote.

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IndiGo issues a travel advisory

Meanwhile, amid the worsening weather conditions, IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers about possible delays at Bengaluru airport.

“Bad weather over #Bengaluru has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline posted on X.

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The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and assured travellers that support teams were available to assist affected passengers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on Monday, raising concerns of further disruption in the city.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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