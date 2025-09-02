A Bengaluru techie has called out a recruiter who refused to disclose the salary for a role and instead took refuge in big-talk. Yashraj Shukla shared screenshots of his conversation with the recruiter — whose name he redacted to protect his identity. A Bengaluru techie shared screenshots of his conversation with a recruiter.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Shukla’s screenshots show that he asked the recruiter, who could possibly be the CEO or founder of a startup, about the budget for a given role.

“Hey [name redacted], what’s the budget you have in mind for the role?” asked Shukla, who works as a software engineer for Observe.AI.

Recruiter’s response

The recruiter refused to disclose the salary during the conversation that took place on LinkedIn. Instead, he told Shukla that if he was worried about the salary before showing what he could build, the company probably wasn’t the right place for him anyway.

“The budget is whatever makes sense for someone who delivers 10x impact. If you're asking about salary before showing what you can build, this probably isn't the right place,” said the recruiter.

Next, he added that his company was not looking to hire employees but wanted to recruit a team of “warriors”.

“We're not hiring employees. We're building a team of warriors. If you're in, prove it,” he told the Bengaluru techie.

Bengaluru techie’s follow-up

Yashraj Shukla appeared taken aback by the recruiter’s response and asked him for permission to ask a follow-up question.

“On a scale of E to the Lon, how Musk are you?” the Bengaluru techie asked. “E” the recruiter replied.

Mocked on social media

The responses, shared on X, led to the man becoming the target of some trolling. Several people called out the recruiter for likening a job to a war.

“I am looking for a company to join, not the army,” wrote one X user. “I will sell tea and pakoda but will never apply in such mindset organization,” another declared.

“Sir i just came to earn some bucks...not waste my life in your capitalistic war,” a third user commented.

“That's okay. You want a warrior, then give him a share of the spoils of war - ESOPs,” a user suggested.