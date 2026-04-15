Bengaluru techie earning 50 LPA says she doesn't have latest iPhone, Zara clothes or expensive bags

A 27-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru is challenging common assumptions about high earners and luxury spending. Despite drawing an annual salary of around ₹50 lakh — a figure often associated with a premium lifestyle — she says her financial choices look very different from what many might expect. Instead of splurging on status symbols or keeping up with fast-changing consumer trends, she has opted for a more intentional approach to money, one that prioritises long-term goals and personal fulfilment over appearances.

A Bengaluru professional earning ₹ 50 LPA reveals where she puts her money (Instagram/@thinking.mori)

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The data engineer, who shares insights on Instagram under the handle @thinking.mori, recently opened up about her lifestyle choices. She revealed that she consciously avoids spending on items like the latest iPhone models, Zara clothing, or high-end handbags — purchases that are often seen as markers of success among young professionals.

Instead, she chooses to invest in “experiences”. (Also read: Indian woman earning $300k at Google quits US job and moves to Dubai)

Her stance, she explained, is not about deprivation but about choice: directing her income towards what she values more, rather than what is socially expected.

No fancy cars or clothing

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{{^usCountry}} After revealing that she earns ₹50 LPA, she said: “All that money but also loans, so we choose experiences over objects”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After revealing that she earns ₹50 LPA, she said: “All that money but also loans, so we choose experiences over objects”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The techie had revealed in an earlier video that she pays ₹30,000 per month as EMI for a house that she bought for her parents. “I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie had revealed in an earlier video that she pays ₹30,000 per month as EMI for a house that she bought for her parents. “I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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In her recent video, she elaborated on this by saying that because of loans that she has to pay off, she chooses to spend her money wisely.

One way is by not spending on things like expensive handbags, even though she “loves them”.

“Experiences >> objects,” she explained in her video, sharing a list of things she does not spend her money on. The list includes latest iPhone, fancy cars, fancy desk setup and Zara clothing as things she doesn’t buy.

Spending on experiences

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“If you know me, you know I would spend 10 lakhs on travel so what I really mean to say is you do you girl but try not to burn out,” the Bengaluru techie and content creator said in the caption of her Instagram video.

In an older video, she had revealed that she spent ₹7 lakh on travel in 2025. Besides her travel, rent and other expenses, she also manages to save money. She gets an in-hand salary of ₹3 lakh approximately, of which ₹1 lakh goes straight to SIPs. Over time, she has also managed to build a six-month emergency fund.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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