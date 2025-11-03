Bengaluru techie quits Amazon for WFH job despite 10% pay cut, shares why: 'I don't regret it at all'

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has sparked a discussion on LinkedIn after revealing he quit his job at Amazon and took a 10% pay cut to work from home in order to prioritise mental peace and time with family. Despite his concerns, the techie said that he does not regret his decision.(Pexels/Representational Image)

“Earning 50–70K from home feels far better than chasing 1–1.5 LPA in a metro city,” the user wrote, explaining why he made the switch from a high-paying corporate role to a fully remote job. The techie shared that he struggled with the decision, questioning whether it would impact his career growth, future salary hikes or cost him the brand value associated with working at Amazon.

“Before switching from Amazon to a WFH role (with around a 10% lower package), I overthought everything, and honestly, it was one of the toughest decisions for me. Will a lower package affect my next hike? Am I leaving behind a strong brand name? What if I miss out on the exposure that metro jobs bring? Will people think I’m settling down too early?” he wrote.

However, despite these concerns, he said that he does not regret his decision. Living alone in a metro city had taken a toll on his well-being, he said, while being with family brought a kind of peace he described as “priceless”.

“Work matters, but being at peace with your life matters more. Everyone has their own priorities and perspective, and that’s completely okay,” he added.

HT.com has reached out to the LinkedIn user. The article will be updated when a response is received.

Post sparks discussion on work-life balance

The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions and comments. Many users praised his honesty and applauded him for choosing mental health over money.

“This is the real flex “living with family and earning 80k p/m,’” one user wrote.

“Peace of mind is worth more than any brand tag or package. Well said!” commented another.

“The journey of prioritizing peace over prestige is truly inspiring - It is a valuable reminder of what truly matters in life and work,” said a third user.

However, some disagreed with the techie and pointed out that jobs in metro cities offer better exposure, learning opportunities and faster career growth - advantages that remote roles may not be able to match.

“Both have their pros and cons it completely depends on the people's mindset,” one user commented.

“I think work from home or work from office is a choice that senior devs like you can make. For junior level devs, I think work from office is better than WFH in regards to learning opportunities. Nothing beats home definitely, but I should also earn that comfort through my experiences and learnings,” wrote another.