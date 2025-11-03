'Booked one-way ticket to India’: Woman shares why she left Dubai for Rishikesh

A woman recently took to social media to share why she decided to leave her comfortable life in Dubai and move to a Rishikesh ashram to train as a meditation coach. Taking to Instagram, user Divya Bhathela posted a video explaining her decision and documenting the beginning of her 30-day stay in the spiritual town. Divya Bhathela posted a video explaining her decision.(Instagram/@divyabhathela)

In the clip, Bhathela said she packed her bags, booked a one-way ticket to India and travelled to Dehradun before heading to Rishikesh. She showed viewers her simple ashram room along the banks of the Ganga, where she will spend the next month “living, learning and unlearning”.

“New journey, let me know what more on this journey should I talk about,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

What inspired her to leave Dubai life?

Bhathela shared that she made the move because meditation transformed her life over the past year. “It helped me see myself and manifest the life of my dreams. I thought, what if I could teach others to do it too? So here I am to become a certified meditation coach,” she said.

Social media reactions

The video received positive reactions from social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, “I stayed in Rishikesh for six months and it transformed me from within. It’s gonna be a wonderful experience, do soak in all the positivity of Rish. All the best.”

“You are inspiring me to do the same as I have always been inclined to Yoga and meditation,Would love to know all about your experiences in Rishikesh. I was in Rishikesh for few hours just to see the Ganga Aarthi it moved me so much I started to cry, would love to go there again,” commented another.

“This is truly inspiring! it’s something I’ve been wanting to explore myself! Wishing you all the power and joy on this journey,” wrote a third user.

One Instagrammer, who left a corporate job to pursue yoga and wellness full-time, also described Rishikesh as “magic” and encouraged Bhathela to attend the Ganga Aarti and take a Ganga snan. ““I quit my 7+ years of corporate career and now I am proudly a yoga, meditation & a wellness coach. Rishikesh & the Shiva blessed me with all that was required to make this shift. Rishikesh is magic. Do go for Ganga Arti, Ganga snan. It’s all so peaceful & calm,” the user wrote.