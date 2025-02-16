Bengaluru techie’s desperate appeal for a job: ‘Ready to work for free, please help’

A Bengaluru techie has made a desperate appeal for help in his job search, his Reddit post highlighting the urban unemployment crisis. In his Reddit post, the Bengaluru-based software engineer said that he had graduated in 2023 but, nearly two years later, he has still not managed to land a full-time job. A Bengaluru man, unable to land a job, says he is ready to work for free (Representational image)

In his desperation to find employment, he said he was even ready to work for free in order to gain experience. The Reddit user shared his CV, with details like his name and college redacted, in hopes of landing a job through Reddit.

“Burn my resume but please help”

“Burn my resume but please help. Desperate & Ready to Work for Free Remotely – 23' Grad Looking for a Job ASAP,” the Bengaluru-based college graduate wrote on Reddit.

He gave some information about his background and skills, writing: “I’m a 2023 graduate with a B.E. in Information Science and Engineering, and I’m currently struggling to land a job.

“I specialize in Java, Python, DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning and have experience working with CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, and API development.”

The Bengaluru man explained that since graduating from college, he had been unable to land a full-time job. However, he did work as an intern at two companies. Both internships lasted a month each.

“At this point, I’m willing to work remotely for free to gain experience and prove my skills. If anyone knows of any opportunities—internships, freelance gigs, or even open-source projects—please reach out. I’m desperate but eager to contribute and learn,” he said.

Reddit users offered both advice and possible leads to the techie. Some asked him to rework his CV and highlight his experience more. Others asked him to reach out over email for possible openings.

The Reddit post has grabbed attention amid a slump in the once-booming tech sector. The tech industry has recently faced significant challenges, leading to a notable reduction in hiring and employment opportunities. This downturn is influenced by various factors, including global economic uncertainties, shifts in client spending, and the integration of automation and artificial intelligence.

As a result, many companies have scaled back recruitment efforts, particularly affecting entry-level positions and fresh graduates. This trend has reshaped the employment landscape within the tech sector, prompting both employers and job seekers to adapt to the evolving market conditions.