Bengaluru woman alleges Uber auto driver refused to drop her at destination and tried to hit her, company responds

A woman’s late-night Uber ride in Bengaluru took a frightening turn when her auto driver allegedly refused to drop her at her destination and tried to hit her after an argument. The incident, shared on Instagram by user Aimee, prompted responses from both Uber India and Bengaluru Police. Bengaluru Police has taken note of the incident. (Instagram/@a_mi__ee)

In the post, the woman detailed the ordeal, saying, “This is not the first or even the second time I’ve had a negative experience with an Uber driver.” She alleged the driver refused to drop her at the exact location she had entered in the app. “When I asked him to drop me at the designated point, he became aggressive, took a sudden U-turn, and attempted to drive back to where we had come from,” she wrote.

According to her, the situation escalated when she tried to note down the vehicle’s registration number. “He became aggressive and attempted to hit me,” Aimee claimed, adding that the number plate on the auto was different from the one displayed on the Uber app. “It’s quite common in Bengaluru for Uber drivers to use a different number plate, so we didn’t think much of it when we got into the auto,” she added.

“We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but unfortunately, incidents like this continue to happen. It’s deeply disappointing and concerning. I strongly urge you to take strict action against this kind of behaviour,” Aimee wrote in the caption of the post. In the accompanying video, she is seen confronting the driver and repeatedly asking him to stop the vehicle.

Uber India responded to her post, saying, “Hi Aimee, we are concerned to see this and would like to investigate. We’ve sent you a message requesting additional details, please check your direct messages so we can look into this.”

The official handle of Bengaluru Police also took note of the incident. Commenting under her post, they said, “Please provide specific area details and your contact number.”

Social media reactions

The post has sparked discussions around passenger safety and accountability in app-based ride services.

“Being a Banglorian I felt too bad for you, the auto driver who is in the video has to be punished,” one user wrote.

“These Auto drivers dramas are extremely increasing day by day .....I feel they should be banned n then may be they understand the value of treating the normal passengers in the right way .high time thus get addressed . Pls expose the driver n his details too .they need to be exposed .not all auto drivers bad,” commented another.

“There is a button in the app called ’panic’ or ‘emergency’ button. Next time use that,” suggested a third user.