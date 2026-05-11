Bengaluru woman breaks down 800 work from cafe expense, says AC is the ‘biggest perk’

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after documenting the cost of working from a cafe in the city. The video, shared on Instagram by Harleen N, shows how she spent nearly ₹800 while choosing a cafe as her workspace for the day.

A Bengaluru woman shared how a work from cafe day cost her nearly ₹ 800, including auto, coffee and food.(Instagram/harrys_wandering_mind)

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(Also read: ‘How is this possible?’: Bengaluru woman’s ₹15,000 monthly budget leaves internet stunned)

In the clip, Harleen gave viewers a detailed breakdown of her expenses, starting from her commute to the cafe. The text overlaid on the video read: “POV: Cost and benefits of working from a cafe in Bangalore. Auto: ₹85 from home to the cafe. Blue Tokai supremacy, with AC, a calm environment and soothing music. P.S. AC is the biggest perk. Got some work done, enjoyed the view, then it was food and showtime. Food and coffee cost: ₹700. Worked some more and then wrapped up for the day. Final expense: approximately ₹800.”

‘Work should not stop’

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{{^usCountry}} Harleen shared the clip with a caption that read: “Kuch bhi ho jaye bus kaam nhi rukna chahiye.” The video showed her enjoying the calm cafe setting while working on her laptop, ordering coffee and food, and taking short breaks during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harleen shared the clip with a caption that read: “Kuch bhi ho jaye bus kaam nhi rukna chahiye.” The video showed her enjoying the calm cafe setting while working on her laptop, ordering coffee and food, and taking short breaks during the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The clip resonated with many working professionals in Bengaluru, especially those who often look for alternatives to working from home. For some, cafes offer a change of environment, better focus and comfort. For others, the cost of working from a cafe every day remains a concern.

(Also read: ‘Such a gentleman’: Bengaluru auto driver notices passenger admiring flowers, surprises her with a bunch)

Internet reacts

The video drew several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly why I cannot work from cafes every day, it becomes expensive very quickly.” Another said, “ ₹800 for productivity, AC and peace sounds worth it sometimes.” A third commented, “Bangalore cafes have become unofficial coworking spaces now.”

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Another user joked, “AC really is the biggest perk in this weather.” A viewer also said, “The caption is the real mood, work should never stop.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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