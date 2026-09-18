Bengaluru woman praises Mumbai after week-long stay, says ‘there’s a lot Bengaluru is missing’

A Bengaluru resident’s week-long stay in Mumbai has sparked a discussion online about the differences between the two cities. The resident praised Mumbai’s lively atmosphere, affordable outings and convenient public transport, saying there was “a lot” Bengaluru was missing.

A Bengaluru resident shares their Mumbai experience. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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The post was shared by X user Shravika Jain. In the post, she wrote, “I have been living in Bengaluru for more than two years now and I spent the last week in Mumbai (greatest city in India to live in, they say).

“And I think there’s a lot that BLR is missing out on.

“Mumbai had so much more than just cafes, food and restaurants. People had personalities beyond their professions. Weekdays weren’t completely low on energy just because everyone is working.

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{{^usCountry}} “I could just go out, take a walk by the beach, have fun, catch up with someone and still spend less than ₹100. Transportation is insanely convenient, read: local trains, metro and running autos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I could just go out, take a walk by the beach, have fun, catch up with someone and still spend less than ₹100. Transportation is insanely convenient, read: local trains, metro and running autos. {{/usCountry}}

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“Of course, the traffic is crazy and rent is crazy, but overall, people in every profession can find their peace. The only city in India that can convince me to shift cities now.”

Take a look:

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Social media reacts to Mumbai comparison

The post received several responses, with some users agreeing with Jain's observations while others pointed out that every city has its own advantages and drawbacks.

One user wrote, “What you said is so apt and heartfelt! Mumbai and Bengaluru are two of India’s largest and most famous cities, but their spirit and vibe are completely different.”

Another commented, “You could be the one who starts this moving-maxxing trend, and many logical people will get inspired by you and also move to the ‘greatest city in India’. If it is good for you, please make it happen. I think, based on what I see, many people who are from outside BLR are unsatisfied.”

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“Imagine moving to Bengaluru in big 2026,” another user said.

One commenter asked, “What about your own state? Any speciality? You may be from Rajasthan or MP.”

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Another user agreed with the post but highlighted Mumbai’s housing costs, writing, “I would agree with this, but if you don’t have a decent home in Mumbai, you are on the streets. But if you have a decent home, then awesome!”

“Every city has its pros and cons. You cannot compare one city to another. It’s about personal choices,” another user added.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)