Bengaluru woman says airport commute felt like a ‘survival trip’ after 3.5-hour journey from Bellandur

A Bengaluru woman’s frustrating journey to the airport has struck a chord online after she described spending three and a half hours travelling from Bellandur to Kempegowda International Airport during peak traffic hours.

A Bengaluru woman shared how it took her 3.5 hours to reach the airport from Bellandur.(Instagram/wanderwithsakshi)

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The woman, identified as Sakshi Singh, shared her experience in an Instagram video that has now gone viral. In the clip, she expressed her exhaustion and disappointment over the city’s worsening traffic conditions.

“I had the worst airport commute ever. It took me 3 and a half hours to reach Bangalore airport. From Belandur to Bangalore airport, 3 and a half hours. It was such a struggle. From headache to stomach pain to hunger, it was like a survival trip and not an airport commute. I don't think I can defend this city anymore,” she said in the video.

‘Traffic was at a complete standstill’

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the clip, Sakshi also shared a detailed caption explaining how stressful the journey had been. According to her, she left home at 6 pm and spent the next several hours anxiously hoping she would make it to the airport before baggage drop closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the clip, Sakshi also shared a detailed caption explaining how stressful the journey had been. According to her, she left home at 6 pm and spent the next several hours anxiously hoping she would make it to the airport before baggage drop closed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Took me 3.5 hours to reach Bangalore airport from Bellandur. I left home at 6 PM, and until 9:30 PM, I was just praying that I would make it in time to drop my baggage. Traffic was at a complete standstill at several places,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Took me 3.5 hours to reach Bangalore airport from Bellandur. I left home at 6 PM, and until 9:30 PM, I was just praying that I would make it in time to drop my baggage. Traffic was at a complete standstill at several places,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added that her delayed Indigo flight ultimately saved the day. “Luckily, my Indigo flight got delayed, and honestly, Indigo turned out to be a saviour this time,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that her delayed Indigo flight ultimately saved the day. “Luckily, my Indigo flight got delayed, and honestly, Indigo turned out to be a saviour this time,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman also warned fellow travellers to account for extra time while heading to the airport, especially during the ongoing rainy season. “If you are travelling to Bangalore airport after office hours, especially over the next few weeks with possible rains, make sure to keep at least a 1.5-hour buffer for the insane traffic,” she added.

Watch the clip here:

Internet users relate to the struggle

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The video quickly attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of navigating Bengaluru’s notorious traffic.

One user commented, “Three and a half hours for an airport ride is honestly terrifying.” Another wrote, “Bellandur traffic after office hours feels impossible these days.”

(Also read: US woman living in Bengaluru says landlord increased rent 33%, calls it ‘a problem’)

One Instagram user joked, “At this point, delayed flights are helping passengers more than traffic management.” Another person remarked, “Every Bengaluru resident has at least one airport horror story.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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