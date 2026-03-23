Bengaluru woman says most Indiranagar cafes didn’t allow laptops: ‘Had to go to Third Wave again’
A woman in Indiranagar, Bengaluru claimed some cafes restricted laptop use, sparking debate online.
A woman in Bengaluru has sparked an online conversation after claiming that several popular cafes in Indiranagar are discouraging or restricting laptop use. Taking to X, the woman identified as Manju described her experience while attempting to work from cafes in the area.
(Also read: Bengaluru boss pulls up staff during surprise inspection at Indiranagar outlet: ‘I was expecting extra cleanliness’)
“Went to Indiranagar and found something weird today. Most cafes (Concu, Araku) didn’t allow laptops. Sadly had to go to third wave again to work but I like this shift honestly,” she wrote in her post.
Take a look here at the post:
Cafe clarifies its policy
HT.com reached out to the cafes mentioned in the post to understand their policies regarding laptop usage.
While speaking with HT.com, Concu clarified that it does not encourage long duration laptop usage during weekends. According to the cafe, the restriction is mainly aimed at ensuring better seating availability for other customers during busy hours.
The response from Araku Coffee is still awaited. The copy will be updated once a response is received.
Laptop friendly cafes have long been popular among freelancers, students and remote workers in Bengaluru, especially in neighbourhoods like Indiranagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout. However, with increasing crowds, some cafes have begun introducing restrictions during peak hours.
Social media reacts
Manju’s post sparked several reactions from social media users, with opinions ranging from supportive to humorous.
One user wrote, “they allow laptops only during weekdays now.” Another user speculated about the possible business reasoning behind the decision, commenting, “probably loss of business for them, probably loss of potential customers too, maybe that is why not allowing laptops.”
Some responses took a lighter tone. One person joked, “Instead of cafes, you need to work in Gym actually.” Another user simply said, “This is relatable.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More