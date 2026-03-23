Bengaluru woman says most Indiranagar cafes didn’t allow laptops: ‘Had to go to Third Wave again’

Take a look here at the post:

“Went to Indiranagar and found something weird today. Most cafes (Concu, Araku) didn’t allow laptops. Sadly had to go to third wave again to work but I like this shift honestly,” she wrote in her post.

A woman in Bengaluru has sparked an online conversation after claiming that several popular cafes in Indiranagar are discouraging or restricting laptop use. Taking to X, the woman identified as Manju described her experience while attempting to work from cafes in the area.

Cafe clarifies its policy HT.com reached out to the cafes mentioned in the post to understand their policies regarding laptop usage.

While speaking with HT.com, Concu clarified that it does not encourage long duration laptop usage during weekends. According to the cafe, the restriction is mainly aimed at ensuring better seating availability for other customers during busy hours.

The response from Araku Coffee is still awaited. The copy will be updated once a response is received.

Laptop friendly cafes have long been popular among freelancers, students and remote workers in Bengaluru, especially in neighbourhoods like Indiranagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout. However, with increasing crowds, some cafes have begun introducing restrictions during peak hours.

Social media reacts Manju’s post sparked several reactions from social media users, with opinions ranging from supportive to humorous.

One user wrote, “they allow laptops only during weekdays now.” Another user speculated about the possible business reasoning behind the decision, commenting, “probably loss of business for them, probably loss of potential customers too, maybe that is why not allowing laptops.”

Some responses took a lighter tone. One person joked, “Instead of cafes, you need to work in Gym actually.” Another user simply said, “This is relatable.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)