Bengaluru woman shares harsh reality of Electronic City commute during rain: ‘IT life is not just AC offices’

A Bengaluru woman’s video on the everyday struggles of commuting to Electronic City has struck a chord with many social media users. The video, shared on Instagram by Kavya Gowda, shows her talking about how difficult life can be for people working in the city’s IT corridor, especially during the rains.

A Bengaluru woman shared how rain, cab cancellations and crowded metro rides made IT life difficult.(Instagram/kavya__.gowda._)

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(Also read: ‘He didn’t stop because he accepted my ride’: Bengaluru woman gives T-shirt to drenched auto driver, internet moved)

In the clip, Gowda said, “Do you know what? Everyone says IT life is cool, but no one talks about these struggles. When it rains, Electronic City becomes a complete mess. You can't find an auto, cabs get cancelled, and the roads are fully jammed with traffic. I got completely drenched. The roads are terrible, and drainage water spills onto the road, making it literally impossible to walk.”

She added that traffic is not the only challenge faced by commuters. “While traffic is one side of the story, the metro is on another level of crowded. It’s a real struggle just to get inside. Even with all these hardships, the metro fares keep increasing. There’s a train to Electronic City every 15 to 20 minutes; if you miss one, you're stuck,” she said.

‘IT life vs reality’

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{{^usCountry}} Gowda further said that the popular perception of IT life often ignores the daily difficulties faced by employees. “IT life isn't just about air-conditioned offices; these struggles are also part of the story, aren't they? And on top of all this, there are so many taxes, this tax, that tax, we have to pay for everything. Who's going to hold them accountable for all this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gowda further said that the popular perception of IT life often ignores the daily difficulties faced by employees. “IT life isn't just about air-conditioned offices; these struggles are also part of the story, aren't they? And on top of all this, there are so many taxes, this tax, that tax, we have to pay for everything. Who's going to hold them accountable for all this?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “IT life vs Reality. Rain + traffic + rush = full struggle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “IT life vs Reality. Rain + traffic + rush = full struggle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Bengaluru commute struggles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Bengaluru commute struggles {{/usCountry}}

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The clip prompted several reactions from users, many of whom said they could relate to the situation. One user wrote, “Electronic City during rain is a nightmare. Autos vanish and cabs cancel like it is a routine.” Another said, “This is the reality behind the so called IT lifestyle. People only see the office, not the struggle to reach there.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman stunned by auto rickshaw with curtain, TV unit, charger and reading nook: ‘Crazy auto game’)

A third commented, “Metro crowd is becoming impossible now. Getting inside during peak hours feels like a task.” Another user wrote, “The drainage issue needs serious attention. Every rain exposes the same problem.” One person said, “People pay so much tax, but basic roads and public transport still remain a daily struggle.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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