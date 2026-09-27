Bengaluru woman shows traffic jam inside residential society: ‘Took people half an hour just to get out’

Bengaluru’s traffic woes are usually associated with crowded roads, busy junctions and long office commutes. However, a woman in the city has shared a video showing that traffic congestion can sometimes extend even inside large residential societies.

A Bengaluru woman shared a video showing cars stuck in traffic inside a residential society on a Saturday afternoon. (Instagram/her_wandering_footprints)

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(Also read: ‘No honking, no traffic’: Indian woman in Germany compares hour-long commute to Bengaluru)

The woman, who shares posts on Instagram under the handle @her_wandering_footprints, filmed the scene from her room while pointing towards a nearby residential society. The clip shows a stream of vehicles both outside and within the society premises, even though it was a Saturday afternoon.

‘Half an hour just to get out’

In the video, the woman first gives viewers a glimpse of the traffic visible from her room before drawing attention to the vehicles moving inside the neighbouring residential complex.

She is heard saying: "In my last video, I showed you how my society looks like. So, this is the view from my room. Right now it's 2:00 in the afternoon, guys, and look at the traffic outside, at 2:00 pm on a Saturday! And inside this society, as you can see, these small cars that are visible, this traffic is inside the society. Just to get out, you have to stand in traffic too, and it took people half an hour just to get out of the society. So, this is the negative point of this society."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip highlights how residents of the society reportedly had to wait in a queue of vehicles even before reaching the main road. According to the woman, it took some people around 30 minutes simply to exit the residential complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip highlights how residents of the society reportedly had to wait in a queue of vehicles even before reaching the main road. According to the woman, it took some people around 30 minutes simply to exit the residential complex. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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Her video adds another dimension to conversations around traffic congestion in Bengaluru, where delays are often discussed in the context of major roads and daily office commutes.

Social media reacts

The post has garnered a few reactions from social media users, many of whom were surprised by the sight of traffic inside a residential complex.

One user wrote, "Bengaluru traffic is on another level." Another said, "Half an hour just to exit?" A third commented, "Even societies have traffic jams now." Echoing the same surprise, another user wrote, "Half an hour just to exit?"

(Also read: Hyderabad techie compares Bengaluru with Hyderabad after a week-long stay: ‘Absolutely done with traffic’)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)