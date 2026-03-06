Bengaluru woman takes 47 km route instead of 23 km to avoid traffic, calls it ‘regular day’
A Bengaluru woman went viral after revealing she chose a 47 km route instead of a 23 km one to avoid traffic.
Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has once again become a talking point online after a resident shared how she chose a significantly longer route simply to avoid gridlock.
Taking to X, a woman living in Bengaluru, Shravika Jain, shared her experience of navigating the city’s notorious traffic. She wrote, "Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in Bengaluru. Regular day."
Accompanying the post, Jain shared two screenshots of navigation maps showing the two routes. One route measured 23 kilometres while the other stretched to 47 kilometres. Despite being nearly double the distance, the longer route appeared to be the more practical option due to traffic congestion on the shorter one.
Take a look here at the post:
The post quickly gained traction online, gathering more than 55,000 views along with several reactions from users who could relate to the everyday reality of commuting in the city.
Internet reacts to the viral post
Many users responded with humour and relatable anecdotes, highlighting how Bengaluru’s traffic often forces commuters to make unusual choices.
One user referenced a famous literary line and wrote, "Once a legend said 'two roads diverged in a wood, and i took the one less travelled by' got real."
Another user tried to analyse the situation and suggested that toll avoidance could be one of the reasons behind the congestion. The comment read, "Looks like the short route has no toll hence lot of people trying to avoid toll using it and clogging. If this situation is reversed probably short route will be with less traffic and faster."
The discussion also touched upon the cost of choosing longer routes. One user remarked, "Along with 47KM route, you also paid Rs. 223 toll." Jain responded to the comment, saying, "i paid double the price- 931."
Some users simply pointed out how common such decisions have become for daily commuters in Bengaluru. One person wrote, "I do this everyday."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
