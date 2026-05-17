Bengaluru-based American techie says he never would've made it as a student in India: 'Look at the competition'

For millions of students in India, exam results are more than just numbers on a marksheet. From board exam marks shaping social perception to college admissions demanding near-perfect percentages, students are often pushed into a relentless race for academic success. In such an intensely competitive environment, scoring above 95% is increasingly seen as the norm rather than an exception.

The post sparked a discussion about India’s highly competitive education system.(X/@TonyCatoff)

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This reality was recently highlighted in a viral video by Bengaluru-based American techie Tony Klor, who admitted that he could never have survived as a student in India after seeing the marks scored by toppers.

In a video posted on X, Klor filmed a roadside board displaying names and marks of top-performing students. As he scanned through the list of scores touching 99%, he appeared both stunned and amused by the academic competition in India.

“This is why I could have never freaking made it as a student in India,” he said while pointing the camera at the board. “Look at the competition — Tanishka, 99.3%. Tanishka, leave a little bit for the homies,” he joked.

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing to read out the scores in disbelief, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing to read out the scores in disbelief, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At another moment in the clip, he noticed a student’s name and made another humorous remark. “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At another moment in the clip, he noticed a student’s name and made another humorous remark. “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video online, Klor captioned the post: “These kids in India are too locked in.” Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video online, Klor captioned the post: “These kids in India are too locked in.” Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a discussion about India’s highly competitive education system.

One user commented, “You can’t imagine how competitive India is. Even candidates who score 99% don’t have the guarantee to get a tier-1 college.”

Another wrote, “Sadly even after studying this hard, so many students struggle to secure a high paying job.”

“The competition is the reason why there is no actual development. Each kid has their own strengths and weaknesses,” read another comment.

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A fourth user criticised the broader system, writing, “This sort of extreme competitive racing is benchmark of intelligence in our society! So is the board - sense of achievement. Majority of these toppers lack creativity, basic life skills or even application in real life. Our teaching methods need to change.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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