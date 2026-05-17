Bengaluru-based American techie says he never would've made it as a student in India: 'Look at the competition'
Bengaluru-based American techie Tony Klor admitted that he could never have survived as a student in India after seeing the marks scored by toppers.
For millions of students in India, exam results are more than just numbers on a marksheet. From board exam marks shaping social perception to college admissions demanding near-perfect percentages, students are often pushed into a relentless race for academic success. In such an intensely competitive environment, scoring above 95% is increasingly seen as the norm rather than an exception.
This reality was recently highlighted in a viral video by Bengaluru-based American techie Tony Klor, who admitted that he could never have survived as a student in India after seeing the marks scored by toppers.
In a video posted on X, Klor filmed a roadside board displaying names and marks of top-performing students. As he scanned through the list of scores touching 99%, he appeared both stunned and amused by the academic competition in India.
“This is why I could have never freaking made it as a student in India,” he said while pointing the camera at the board. “Look at the competition — Tanishka, 99.3%. Tanishka, leave a little bit for the homies,” he joked.
Continuing to read out the scores in disbelief, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.”{{/usCountry}}
Continuing to read out the scores in disbelief, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.”{{/usCountry}}
At another moment in the clip, he noticed a student’s name and made another humorous remark. “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
At another moment in the clip, he noticed a student’s name and made another humorous remark. “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said.{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video online, Klor captioned the post: “These kids in India are too locked in.”
Watch the video below:{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video online, Klor captioned the post: “These kids in India are too locked in.”
Watch the video below:{{/usCountry}}
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How did social media react?
The clip quickly went viral, sparking a discussion about India’s highly competitive education system.
One user commented, “You can’t imagine how competitive India is. Even candidates who score 99% don’t have the guarantee to get a tier-1 college.”
Another wrote, “Sadly even after studying this hard, so many students struggle to secure a high paying job.”
“The competition is the reason why there is no actual development. Each kid has their own strengths and weaknesses,” read another comment.
A fourth user criticised the broader system, writing, “This sort of extreme competitive racing is benchmark of intelligence in our society! So is the board - sense of achievement. Majority of these toppers lack creativity, basic life skills or even application in real life. Our teaching methods need to change.”