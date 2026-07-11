Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery responds to disappointed customer who paid 5,250 for two dessert: ‘Illegitimate influencer’

Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery, which earlier sparked social media outrage over its remark to a customer’s complaint, has again landed in a row. The controversy began after a digital content creator shared a video claiming a disappointing experience at the cafe. While addressing the feedback, the establishment lashed out at her, dismissing her as an “illegitimate influencer” and claiming her criticisms were entirely false.

What happened?

Snippets from an influencer's video on Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery. (Instagram/@my__p.o.v__)

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A vlogger who goes by “my__p.o.v__” on Instagram tagged the Basque Bakery in a reel. She claimed that she visited the eatery after watching videos of it on Instagram but alleged that her experience of the Koramangala establishment was rather "disappointing".

Also Read: Koramangala bakery faces brutal backlash over rude replies to customers on Instagram: ‘Poor. Bad vocabulary’

She criticised the cafe's high prices - having paid ₹5,250 for just two slices of dessert - and expressed disappointment with the poor food quality and small portion sizes. The vlogger further criticised the cafe’s policy of ₹1,000 registration fees. She alleged that the pricing wasn’t transparent and that she only learned how much she was charged after receiving the bill.

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How did Basque Bakery respond?

{{^usCountry}} The establishment addressed the viral reel in a statement shared on their Instagram page. Read the full statement: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The establishment addressed the viral reel in a statement shared on their Instagram page. Read the full statement: {{/usCountry}}

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Hello, as part of our dining experience, the first thing we do after welcoming you is invite you to scan our digital menu before placing your order, ensuring you know exactly what you are choosing. Every dessert is presented with its image, a detailed description of the exceptional ingredients and craftsmanship behind it, along with the price for every available size, allowing our guests to make a fully informed choice with complete confidence.

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As shown in your video, the portion size is consistent and exact with the portion size presented in our menu and across our Instagram reels. Every serving has been thoughtfully researched and carefully designed to provide a balanced and satisfying dessert experience for one, taking into consideration the richness, texture, and overall indulgence of each creation.

To maintain transparency in our pricing, we have a minimal reservation charge of Rs. 1,000 per person, which is fully redeemable against your final bill. This is communicated prior to every reservation, as our menu begins at Rs. 1,250, ensuring there are no surprises when you dine with us.

For added convenience, our complete menu, pricing, and reservation policy are also available through the link in our bio, allowing every guest to review them in advance and enjoy a seamless dining experience from the moment they choose to visit us.

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This video appears to be misleading to viewers and does not accurately reflect the transparency we strive to uphold. If you have any misunderstandings against us, you are welcome to reach us out for a resolution.

“Defamation trend”

The establishment further alleged that this reel is a part of a trend of “defamatory attack” which also includes negative Google reviews of Basque Bakery.

The bakery said “We would like to further address the recent DEFAMATORY REEL posted by @my_p.o.v__ (AN ILLEGITIMATE INFLUENCER) on us on Instagram. It has come to our attention that many people have been defaming us to gain views (proof, sources, and our response to the defamation are attached in the following slides), which we were completely unaware of. This has also continued as a trend on our Google reviews.”

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Also Read: Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery defends snarky remarks on Instagram, tells 'haters': 'Our preference not to have you'

The bakery continued, “People have been leaving untrue and false statements about our establishment simply to be a part of the DEFAMATION TREND. We were unaware of the impact that defamatory Google reviews could have on our business, as most of our luxury clientele do not prefer reading Google reviews as a legitimate source, and we were of the same opinion. However, since a large number of people have pointed it out. defamation through Google reviews has now become a matter of concern.”

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