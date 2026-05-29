‘Bengaluru’s weather doesn’t let us leave’: Man explains city’s pull despite rent, traffic woes

A man from Bihar has sparked a conversation online after sharing why many people who move to Bengaluru find it difficult to leave the city, despite its everyday struggles. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he reflected on the emotional pull of Bengaluru and how the city continues to attract people from across India.

A man shared why people find it hard to leave Bengaluru despite the city’s daily struggles. (Instagram/travel_diaries_by_ankit)

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In the video, Ankit said, “This is Bangalore. People come here, but after coming, they don't want to leave this place. Even if they are going through loneliness, even if they are going through anxiety, even if they have to deal with the crazy traffic, they still want to stay here. Even if more than half of our salary goes into rent for these big apartments. It's not like IT companies aren't there in Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, or Chennai, they are there, brother. But the weather here doesn't let us go anywhere else.”

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks appeared to strike a chord with many Bengaluru residents and working professionals who have experienced the city’s mix of comfort, career opportunities and daily challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks appeared to strike a chord with many Bengaluru residents and working professionals who have experienced the city’s mix of comfort, career opportunities and daily challenges. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to his observation

The clip has amassed several reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with Ankit’s thoughts. One user wrote, "This is true," while another said, "Three to four decades ago, Mumbai was the city people flocked to in pursuit of their dreams. Now, that role belongs to Bengaluru."

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Several others echoed similar feelings about the city. A user commented, "I absolutely agree with you," while another wrote, "Yes yes completely agree." Another Instagram user said, "This post really resonates with me."

However, not everyone agreed with the idea that Bengaluru’s charm is enough to keep people in the city. One user wrote, "Give us work from home, and 80% of outsiders will return to their hometowns. Bengaluru's weather is overrated." Another person added, “Traffic and rent make life very difficult here, but somehow people still stay.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)