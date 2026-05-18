Bengaluru residents share flooded road visuals as heavy rain batters city: ‘Vehicles are swimming’

Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city. Videos and photos shared by residents on social media showed submerged roads, stranded vehicles and long traffic snarls as commuters struggled to navigate flooded streets. Videos and photos shared by residents on X showed submerged roads, stranded vehicles and long traffic snarls. (X/@software_sisya, @bykarthikreddy) Several users took to X to express frustration over the city’s infrastructure and recurring monsoon chaos. “Vehicles are swimming for just 20 mins rain. Just Bengaluru things. When will things change,” one X user wrote while sharing a video of vehicles slowly moving through a heavily waterlogged road.

Another resident posted, “Intense rain leads to water gushing through streets of Vasanth Nagara,” alongside visuals showing strong water flow across roads in the area.

“#Bengaluru Rains: Roads Turn Into Lakes,” another user wrote while sharing a video filmed from inside an autorickshaw making its way through flooded streets.

One X user also blamed poor traffic management for worsening delays during rainfall. “Traffic during rain is increased not due to sudden movt of vehicles together cuz of incompetent traffic management system. Stagnant vehicles for more than 15-20 mins cuz of prolonged red light duration. Y do they slow down the traffic signals purposefully,” the frustrated resident wrote.