Bengaluru founder shares video of electric pole bursting during heavy rain in Indiranagar: 'Electric wires go brrrr'

A Bengaluru founder’s video showing electric wires bursting during heavy rain in Indiranagar has gone viral on X, highlighting the city’s recurring infrastructure concerns amid intense pre-monsoon showers. The video was shared on X by Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of Medial. (X/@niketrajdwivedi)

Fresh evening showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, with heavy rain and strong winds disrupting normal life and slowing traffic movement across key roads. According to reports, areas including Majestic, MG Road, Gandhinagar, Richmond Circle, Ulsoor, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road witnessed intense rainfall. Several roads were waterlogged as rainwater accumulated rapidly, leading to long traffic snarls and difficult commutes across the city.

Amid the downpour, a short video shared on X by Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of Medial, caught attention online. The 13-second clip showed an electric pole in Indiranagar sparking repeatedly before the wires appeared to burst during the rain.

“Heavy rains in Indiranagar and of course electric wires go brrrr,” Dwivedi wrote while sharing the video.