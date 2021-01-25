IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bernie Sanders' meme edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes may be the best thing you’ll see today
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes may be the best thing you’ll see today

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)

If you've been on the Internet recently, then you must have seen the memes inspired by the outfit US Senator Bernie Sanders wore to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony. From celebrities to brands, almost everyone took part in the trend by posting pictures with Sanders, wearing a brown jacket and mittens, edited into them.

The Bollywood version of this trend is particularly funny. Seeing Sanders edited into scenes from classic desi films may make you chuckle. So, here are some posts showing just that from the micro-blogging platform.

It looks like Rohan from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham just felt the 'bern'.

"Pyar dosti hai, love is friendship..." Who else remembers this iconic line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Bernie meets Bollywood in the best manner possible.

Now that's a chuckle fest.

Hum Bernie ke Saath Hain.

Badhaai Ho indeed.

This classic scene from Sholay with a 'berntiful' twist.

Would you watch this film?

Here are some other such posts from the Twitter:

What are your thoughts on these Bollywood-themed Bernie memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bernier sanders
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP