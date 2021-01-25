Bernie Sanders' meme edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes may be the best thing you’ll see today

If you've been on the Internet recently, then you must have seen the memes inspired by the outfit US Senator Bernie Sanders wore to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony. From celebrities to brands, almost everyone took part in the trend by posting pictures with Sanders, wearing a brown jacket and mittens, edited into them.

The Bollywood version of this trend is particularly funny. Seeing Sanders edited into scenes from classic desi films may make you chuckle. So, here are some posts showing just that from the micro-blogging platform.

It looks like Rohan from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham just felt the 'bern'.

"Pyar dosti hai, love is friendship..." Who else remembers this iconic line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Bernie meets Bollywood in the best manner possible.

Now that's a chuckle fest.

Hum Bernie ke Saath Hain.

Badhaai Ho indeed.

This classic scene from Sholay with a 'berntiful' twist.

Would you watch this film?

Here are some other such posts from the Twitter:

What are your thoughts on these Bollywood-themed Bernie memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON